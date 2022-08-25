Richard Mann's tips for The Hundred are currently returning a 27.7pts profit – check out his preview of Friday's action here.

Cricket tips: The Hundred – Welsh Fire v Northern Superchargers 1pt Leus du Plooy top Welsh Fire batsman at 12/1 (Betway) 1pt Dwaine Pretorius top Welsh Fire batsman at 35/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair Sportsbook) Richard Mann is 27.7pts in profit so far in The Hundred Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

After six winning previews in a row, we were due a bad beat, and LEUS DU PLOOY and DWAINE PRETORIUS certainly fell into that category on Wednesday night, the former losing by four runs having been tipped at 10/1, and the latter by 11 runs following an advised bet at 40/1. The air was certainly blue in this household when du Plooy was bowled when only one more clean strike from adding another 11 points to the pot, but the thinking was correct and I see no reason not to double down on the middle-order duo while Welsh Fire are struggling so badly at the top of the order. Wednesday’s loss to London Spirit was the sixth consecutive defeat for Fire, with their latest top-order collapse seeing them slip to 37-4 before Pretorius, du Plooy and Matt Critchley very nearly hauled them back into the match. Prior to that defeat, Fire had been reduced to 55-5, 77-4, 53-3, 54-6 and 52-5 this season, so betting the very capable and dangerous middle order is an absolute must. Du Plooy ravaged 30 from only 18 balls against Spirit having inexcusably found himself batting at number seven, despite top scoring with a similarly rapid 37 from number six on his seasonal debut in Fire’s previous match.

Leus du Plooy is worth backing again in The Hundred

The Derbyshire hitman is clearly the team’s designated finisher, but common sense should prevail and see him bat in the top six when Fire host Northern Superchargers on Friday, and given what we have seen already, 12/1 (Betway) is plainly too big. I make no excuses for sticking with Pretorius, too. Although Paddy Power and Betfair Sportsbook have clipped his price to 35/1 from 40/1, he is still much too big. The South African claimed top Fire batsman honours with 29 against Manchester Originals three matches ago, before adding a quickfire 15 against Southern Brave and then 23 on Wednesday. Having batted as high as number three for South Africa in India only a few months ago, it was no surprise to see Pretorius shunted into Fire’s top six in their most recent fixture and he could well find himself batting even higher on Friday, given how poorly the top three have performed. Even if that doesn’t happen, anything in the region of 30 has generally been enough to win this market all year and du Plooy and Pretorius have proven capable of doing just that, and have recent winning form. Both are overpriced. The potential fly in ointment is the aforementioned Critchley, who hits the ball hard and made scores of 32* and 21 in his last two innings. 20/1 is certainly tempting about him, but I saw nothing on Wednesday to change my mind about my original picks and I don’t want to stretch the pot any further by betting three players in the same market.

Adam Lyth has done these pages a few favours already this season and has raced to 232 tournament runs from only six matches, with three fifties winning him the top Superchargers batsman market on each occasion. I was very close to putting him up again at 3/1, but the form of Adam Hose, along with the presence of Harry Brook and David Wiese in the Superchargers top six has prompted a rethink. Hose looks a terrific prospect and scores of 53* and 59 in his last two innings have showcased what a bright talent the Warwickshire man is. He’s 7/1 with Betfair Sportsbook and Paddy Power, but this market is suddenly a lot more competitive than it was a week or so ago and I’m happy to sit this one out. With such a strong line-up on paper, Superchargers should have more to show for their efforts so far this term, but they have now lost four of their last five and wouldn’t be ones to take a short price about. For in-play punters, if Fire find themselves chasing again and lose early wickets, taking big prices about the home side in-running might be worth exploring, given the strength of that middle order I have already talked at length about. If not, sticking with du Plooy and Pretorius to make amends for Wednesday’s frustrating near miss must be top of the menu. Posted at 1225 BST on 25/08/22