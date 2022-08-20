Richard Mann's tips for The Hundred are currently returning a healthy profit – check out his preview for Sunday's action here.

Cricket tips: The Hundred – Northern Superchargers v Manchester Originals 2pts Adam Lyth top Northern Superchargers batsman at 3/1 (General) 2pts Both Teams To Score 160+ Runs at 11/4 (Sky Bet) 1pt 350+ Total Match Runs at 9/2 (Coral, Ladbrokes) Richard Mann is 19.2pts in profit so far in The Hundred, with every preview in profit Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Northern Superchargers host Manchester Originals on Sunday, the second of two meetings between these sides this season after ADAM LYTH and Harry Brook orchestrated a successful run chase for the Superchargers at Old Trafford earlier in the campaign. Following a run of three defeats, the Superchargers returned to winning ways with victory over Birmingham Phoenix on Friday night – Lyth again top scoring with a blistering 56 – and I see no good reason to desert the Whitby opener while he is going so well and can still be backed at 3/1 in the top Superchargers batsman market. Friday was the third time in five matches that Lyth has top scored for his team this term, maintaining his strong run of form across all formats, and back at Headingley against an attack he knows so well, he has to be a bet at the current odds. His opening partner, Faf du Plessis, doesn't look at his best to my eye and while Harry Brook and Adam Hose have impressed, and David Wiese is a terrific finisher, Lyth is hard to oppose getting first crack at the top of the order on a surface that is generally very good to bat on. CLICK HERE to back Lyth with Sky Bet

Adam Lyth can lead the way for the Northern Superchargers

Bet on big runs at Headingley The pitch at Headingley leads nicely onto the next talking point, and whether we should be backing big runs on a ground where it has certainly paid to be a buyer in the last few years. In this season's T20 Blast, 445 runs were scored in the match when Yorkshire hosted Birmingham Bears, 442 runs in 40 overs when Yorkshire played Lancashire, and 417 runs in only 37.4 overs when Yorkshire easily chased down 208 against Durham. Headingley is now a high-scoring ground, though the two games played here in The Hundred this season do temper enthusiasm a little, with the Superchargers only managing 152-8 against Trent Rockets, before Dawid Malan dominated a comfortable run chase. Then when the Superchargers hosted London Spirit, they could only post 143-5 before Spirit chased down the total in a mere 82 balls, suggesting the pitch wasn't the issue for the home side, more their misfiring batting line-up. Still, with Lyth in the runs and the likes of Brook, Hose and Wiese to back him up, runs really shouldn't be a problem for the Superchargers, nor the Originals who have also endured a frustrating campaign but played really well to win their last two. With England captain Jos Buttler slowly working back to top form, they remain very dangerous.

Manchester Originals captain Jos Buttler

Strong batting on show in Leeds Andre Russell came good against Southern Brave last time out, smoking an unbeaten 64 from only 23 balls, and he is joined in the Originals middle order by South African blaster Tristan Stubbs. The Originals will be hoping spin will continue to carry the burden for their bowling attack, but as I've argued before, that isn't usually the best option at Headingley, and the Superchargers bowling has looked very suspect on occasions. All in all, this looks a match to bet runs, and despite a few small concerns about what sort of surface we will be served up in Leeds as this scorching August month draws on, I'm keen to stick to my guns on this. Sky Bet go 11/4 for BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE 160+ RUNS and that seems perfectly fair, while Coral and Ladbrokes offer 9/2 for 350 OR MORE RUNS TO BE SCORED IN THE MATCH. CLICK HERE to back Both Teams To Score 160+ Runs with Sky Bet With so much batting power on show, it's not out of the question that one side will post a huge score batting first, and that certainly heightens the appeal for buying total match runs. Posted at 1800 BST on 20/08/22