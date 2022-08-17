Richard Mann's tips have been going great guns in The Hundred this year – check out his preview for Thursday's action here.

Cricket tips: The Hundred – Southern Brave v Manchester Originals 2pts Manchester Originals to beat Southern Brave at evens (General) Richard Mann is 11.2pts in profit so far in The Hundred Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

It’s been a frustrating start for Manchester Originals in The Hundred this year, but a convincing victory over Welsh Fire on Tuesday was a big step in the right direction and I’m backing them to follow up against Southern Brave on Thursday. With big names such as Jos Buttler, Andre Russell, Phil Salt and Matt Parkinson in their ranks, the Originals should have a much better record than 1-4, and on paper at least, it’s hard to find too many chinks in their line-up. But cricket matches aren’t won on paper and even on Tuesday, their first innings score of 149-9 wasn’t as good as it should have been after Buttler and Salt had raced to 66-0. More is patently needed from the likes of Russell, Wayne Madsen and Tristan Stubbs, but this remains a fearsome batting line-up and I think the bowling, in particular, will be well suited by conditions when they travel to Southampton.

We know by now that Southampton takes spin and Liam Dawson, Glenn Maxwell and Mason Crane were seen to really good effect when London Spirit defended only a modest total against Brave on this ground just under a week ago. It was a similar story for the Originals at Old Trafford on Tuesday, as Matt Parkinson and Tristan Stubbs spun the ball hard and combined for three wickets in the middle of the innings after Tom Hartley had barely gone at a run a ball with the new ball. Sean Abbott then finished the job to claim outstanding figures of 4-8, two of his wickets at the end coming from slower balls, and following another heatwave across England, I’m expecting similar conditions in Southampton to those we saw in Manchester, with spin and cutters from the pace bowlers the way to go. The Originals’ attack is tailor-made for such conditions and, once again, I think it will count against Brave who are reigning champions but have also only won one match so far this term.

James Vince in action for Hampshire

One of their main issues this time around is that the batting remains heavily reliant on James Vince and Quinton de Kock at the top of the order, while Tim David is an excellent finisher but doesn’t yet look as comfortable against quality spin on turning pitches. The Originals appear to have more depth with the bat, but it's the spin match-up that really concerns me for Brave here, with Jake Lintott having to shoulder much of the responsibility in that department. Lintott is a tricky customer but he’s on his own and the Originals have more plentiful options when it comes to spin. As such, I’d make the Originals favourites for this one and will be backing them at evens to get another win on the board. Posted at 1300 BST on 17/08/22

More cricket content Latest Cricket...Only Bettor podcast