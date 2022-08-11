Richard Mann is 12pts in profit for The Hundred this year, and he has three selections for Friday's match between Southern Brave and London Spirit.

Cricket tips: The Hundred – Southern Brave v London Spirit 2pts London Spirit to beat Southern Brave at 11/10 (General) 0.5pts Nathan Ellis to be Man of the Match at 16/1 (Coral, Ladbrokes) 0.5pts Liam Dawson to be Man of the Match at 20/1 (Coral, Ladbrokes) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Hampshire’s title success in this summer’s T20 Blast was a triumph for an excellent and well-rounded bowling attack, many of whom have joined forces again to help LONDON SPIRIT make a promising start to The Hundred. Spirit were desperately poor in last year’s inaugural running of the competition, but two wins from their opening two matches this time around have seen them move to the top of the league table under the masterful leadership of Eoin Morgan. The former England captain has been instrumental in their early success, punching his way to scores of 37 and 47, while there has been plenty of support from Zak Crawley and Kieron Pollard. Throw Adam Rossington and Glenn Maxwell into the mix and the batting appears very strong, as scores of 171/6 and 160/6 in the first two games illustrate.

That said, Friday night’s opponents, Southern Brave, are the reigning champions and James Vince, Quinton de Kock and Tim David help form a similarly fearsome batting line-up, albeit one that was bowled out for only 123 at Edgbaston on Wednesday. But it’s in the bowing department where I think Spirit have the edge in this one. Two excellent spinners in Liam Dawson and Mason Crane – both of Hampshire – have taken six wickets between them in the first two matches, with the former showing his customary excellent control. Crucially for this clash, that spin duo promises to pose a huge threat to Brave's batting line-up, given the venue is Southampton, home to Hampshire in county cricket. A good batting pitch at heart, the Ageas Bowl does spin, especially in the face of the type of hot spell England has endured recently, and I’d expect Dawson and Crane to use home conditions to their advantage – as they did in the Blast. Add the likes of Jordan Thompson and Nathan Ellis to mix, and the Spirit have all bases covered with the ball. Those who watched the final of the Blast will remember how well Ellis handled himself under pressure to win Hampshire the match on the final ball and his stock will continue to rise. The Brave’s own attack has Adam Zampa and Chris Jordan in its ranks, so clearly has quality to call upon, but Morgan will reckon he has more options in his armoury for these conditions, even more so given Pollard’s canny cutters could be a real handful if required on this surface.

At odds-against, Sprit are the value play, with a small top-up on the Man of the Match market also advised. CLICK HERE to back London Spirit with Sky Bet LIAM DAWSON is preferred to Crane, given he is such a consistent performer and that his batting gives him another string to his bow, while NATHAN ELLIS joins him in the staking plan. As already mentioned, the Australian is a white-ball bowler on the up and having already earned international recognition, don’t be surprised if he features at the T20 World Cup later this year. A strong man with a yard of pace, Ellis delivers an excellent yorker at the death and has a fine slower ball up his sleeve. Fifteen wickets from 13 Blast matches demonstrate his credentials, though not as much as his excellent economy rate of 6.87. He will continue to perform well, as should Spirit who can maintain their unbeaten record on Friday night. Posted at 1230 BST on 11/08/22

