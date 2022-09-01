Richard Mann's tips for The Hundred are currently returning a healthy profit – check out his preview of Friday's Eliminator here.

Cricket tips: The Hundred – Manchester Originals v London Spirit 2pts London Spirit to beat Manchester Originals at evens (General) 0.75pts Eoin Morgan top London Spirit batsman at 11/2 (Sky Bet) 0.75pts Eoin Morgan Man of the Match at 12/1 (Betway) 1pt Liam Dawson Man of the Match at 25/1 (Betway) Richard Mann is 22.7pts in profit so far in The Hundred

LONDON SPIRIT produced one of their best performances of the campaign at the Ageas Bowl last month, expertly defending 148 against champions Southern Brave, and they can book their place in Saturday's final by beating Manchester Originals in Southampton on Friday night. Spirit might well feel aggrieved to have not qualified for the final automatically, back-to-back defeats to end the regular season allowing Trent Rockets to steal top spot in the league table, but this remains a strong side and I expect them to have more bases covered than the Originals. It's not like Spirit have suddenly started to play badly. They only lost by one wicket as Matthew Wade somehow hauled Birmingham Phoenix to a thrilling victory on Wednesday, and runs in that match for Ben McDermott and old hand Ravi Bopara were a welcome boost to a batting line-up that has probably been Spirit's weaker suit this year. They'll need to bat well against an Originals bowling attack that relies heavily on spinners Matt Parkinson and Tom Hartley, but a battle of spin won't worry Spirit who themselves boast excellent spin options in Liam Dawson and Mason Crane, and whose batting is geared up for such a challenge.

Spirit to win trial by spin And I do expect something close to a trial by spin, given Southampton has historically offered plenty for the spinners and that Parkinson, Hartley and Tristan Stubbs combined for five wickets against Brave on this ground only a couple of weeks ago. Given we are coming to the end of a particularly dry summer, spin seems sure to play a big part, but Spirit's batting features several excellent players of spin – namely Bopara, captain EOIN MORGAN and the excellent Dan Lawrence. That was certainly the case when these two sides met at Lord's earlier in the campaign, Morgan blasting a 26-ball 37 as his side cruised to victory by 52 runs – and this Originals attack is ideal for the veteran left-hander. With Parkinson and Hartley spinning the ball into him, they will remain vulnerable to his excellent sweeps and dabs. The usually dependable Hartley only bowled five balls in that last meeting as Morgan slog-swept him for six on his second ball at the crease, and I'm expecting more of the same on Friday. With plenty in his favour, I'm happy to chance Morgan despite his indifferent form, with 11/2 (Sky Bet) in the top London Spirit batsman market worth taking along with 12/1 (Betway) for Man of the Match honours. Dangerous Dawson worth a bet I do really think Spirit should be favourites here, and on that basis, will add LIAM DAWSON to the Man of the Match staking plan at 25/1 (Betway).

Frankly, that is a wild price about a spinner who has been one of the most reliable bowlers in the competition this season, picking up eight wickets from eight matches and operating at a miserly economy rate of only 7.10. He can bat, too. Dawson was outstanding against Brave here earlier in the season, not surprising given he plays his country cricket for Hampshire on this very ground, the same with Sprit teammates Crane, Nathan Ellis and Brad Wheal. That knowledge of home conditions gives Spirit's bowling the edge, and Dawson is very much pick of the crop on a surface that is expected to provide him with plenty of assistance once again. Posted at 1430 BST on 01/09/22