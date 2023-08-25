Cricket betting tips: The Hundred – Manchester Originals v Southern Brave preview and best bets

Manchester Originals and Southern Brave renew hostilities at the Oval on Saturday night, the winner of the Eliminator rewarded with a place in Sunday’s final against Oval Invincibles.

These two teams only met on Wednesday, Brave winning by six wickets after their strong spin attack restricted Originals to 130-8 batting first. However, I’m not sure how relevant that piece of form from Manchester will be in South London, given Brave enjoyed much the best of conditions in that clash.

Persistent rain ensured the pitch quickened up when they batted, having appeared tacky in the first innings and spun sharply, and as the ball got soaked through, the spinners found it virtually impossible to grip and gain any traction. The run chase thus became much easier than it would have been.

Granted a level playing field, I have this down as a toss of a coin match, with both teams apparently evenly matched in all departments. On the face of it, Originals are very reliant on star opening pair Jos Buttler and Phil Salt, with Brave equally dependant on James Vince and Devon Conway at the top of their order, and how those big names fare could well determine which team progresses to Sunday’s final.

As is often my approach to short-format cricket, I see no reason to strike a bet on the match market this far out, and in-running almost always presents the best opportunities once conditions and team news have been assessed.

In the side markets, ZAMAN KHAN makes strong appeal to be Manchester Originals bowler at 7/2.

Zaman was comfortably the pick of the Originals attack when taking two of the four wickets to fall against this same opposition earlier in the week, turning in his best performance since joining up with the franchise only a short time ago.