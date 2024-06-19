Cricket betting tips T20 World Cup: West Indies v England preview and best bets

Two big guns clash at the T20 World Cup in the early hours of Thursday morning, when hosts West Indies entertain England – Richard Mann previews the action.

Cricket betting tips: West Indies v England 1.5pts Both Teams to Score 180+ Match Runs at 15/8 (Sky Bet) 1.5pts Both Teams to Score 190+ Match Runs at 7/2 (Sky Bet) 2pts Ibrahim Zadran top Afghanistan batsman at 7/2 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

West Indies are a perfect four from four at the T20 World Cup so far, but that will count for little when they kick off their Super Eights fixtures against defending champions, England, at Gros Islet on Thursday, 1.30am, UK time. England fans will need to make a note of that early start time, or least be sure any bets are placed the night before, and I’m keen to back big runs here, with the venue and two sides in question fitting the bill perfectly. As Paul Krishnamurty pointed out in his guide to the T20 World Cup grounds, Gros Islet has been one of the higher-scoring grounds in the Caribbean Premier League in recent years. That was borne out when Scotland posted 180-5 here on Sunday, a score Australia chased down, and then Sri Lanka made 201-6 batting first against Netherlands the following day. Time to bet runs as big runs clash The prospect of another good surface on a ground that isn’t the biggest should interest runs bettors, as should the two batting teams in question. West Indies, my outright pre-tournament fancy, have batting power and depth in abundance and blasted 218-5 against Afghanistan’s highly-rated bowling attack on this very ground on Tuesday – another strong pointer to the venue – as Nicholas Pooran impressed with 98 from only 53 balls.

Nicholas Pooran is a key man for the hosts

When you add Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Rovman Powell, Andre Russell and Sherfane Rutherford to the mix, there is no question that this is a fearsome batting line-up, one well suited to playing at home in conditions they know well, on generally small grounds that favour six hitting over rotation of strike. As I’ve said many times before, the bowling stacks up pretty well, but this team’s strength lays with the bat and similar sentiments apply to Thursday's opponents, England. Harry Brook and Jonny Bairstow came to the party in brutal fashion against Uganda at the weekend, and with Jos Buttler and Phil Salt surely one of the strongest opening pairs in the competition, it shouldn’t be long before this line-up posts a big score. CLICK HERE to back Both Teams to Score 180+ Match Runs with Sky Bet I’m banking on that coming in Gros Islet and, as such, I’ll be backing BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE 180+ MATCH RUNS with Sky Bet at 15/8 and BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE 190+ MATCH RUNS, also with Sky Bet, at 7/2. CLICK HERE to back Both Teams to Score 190+ Match Runs with Sky Bet Thursday’s second offering comes from Bridgetown, where India and Afghanistan clash at 3.30pm, UK time. I’m expecting much better from India’s top order now they move away from New York and a pitch that was hard work for batsmen. The likes of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will certainly be hoping for a true surface to bat on, but Afghanistan seamer Fazalhaq Farooqi is 12 wickets and counting at this World Cup and is sure to prove a big threat with the new ball. And that’s before Rashid Khan joins the party. I still expect India to prove too strong, their own pace attack impressing so far and sure to cause problems throughout Afghanistan’s batting innings. There have been plenty of wickets for Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh so far, while the spinners will hope for more of a role to play than in New York. This remains a fine attack with lots of variety. Zadran a good bet for Afghanistan It could be survival of the fittest for the Afghanistan’s batsmen, then, and IBRAHIM ZADRAN rates the solid option at 7/2.

Ibrahim Zadran