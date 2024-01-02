Cricket betting tips: Sydney Sixers versus Brisbane Heat Big Bash preview and best bets

Following 40/1, 22/1, 11/1, 7/1 and 5/1 winners in the last few days, Richard Mann is seeking more value in Wednesday's double-header from the Big Bash.

Cricket betting tips: Big Bash 2pts double Brisbane Heat and Perth Scorchers to win at 2/1 (General) 2pts Nathan McSweeney top Brisbane Heat batsman at 4/1 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Table-toppers BRISBANE HEAT finally take on Sydney Sixers in the Big Bash on Wednesday morning, 7:05, UK time having been rained off when the two teams were due to lock horns at the Gabba on New Year's Day. This match represents the acid test for the Heat, outright selections and also tipped for a top 2 finish in the league table, having been largely untroubled in winning their four completed matches so far this term. They look a fine side, with power and poise at the top of the order through Colin Munro and Nathan McSweeney respectively, and a well-rounded bowling attack which is led by the experienced Michael Neser and rapid Spencer Johnson, ably backed up by high-quality spin and a couple of handy all-rounders. In the Sixers, they are taking on a Big Bash powerhouse who remain a very good outfit, if not quite as fearsome as in recent years. The hosts have been beaten once already this term, and pushed close on two more occasions.

Richard Mann's New Year's Eve Big Bash preview had winners at 22/1, 11/1 and 5/1

Chris Green was a 40/1 winner for Richard Mann on New Year's Day

Perhaps we are at the beginning of a steady decline for this great Sixers side, and even if that doesn't prove to be the case, the Heat might feel they have the wood over their rivals having beaten the Sixers twice in their two completed matches last term. As for the Heat, this is a team very much on the up, and they are fancied to maintain their unbeaten record, added to the staking plan in a double with PERTH SCORCHERS who are impossible to oppose when they welcome Adelaide Strikers to Western Australia at 10:15, UK time. The Scorchers are already mounting a stern defence of the title they claimed a year ago when beating the Heat in the final, and their own unbeaten record shouldn't be in too much danger against the Strikers who failed to defend 205 against Melbourne Stars at home on New Year's Eve. Shorn of the services of Rashid Khan this season, the Strikers bowling attack looks a poor one, and though the batting is stronger thanks to the presence of Matt Short and Chris Lynn, they are expected to be outmatched here. The Scorchers boast a brilliant pace attack which includes Jhye Richardson and Jason Behrendorff, while the batting has the likes of Zak Crawley, Aaron Hardie and Josh Inglish in its ranks. This is another excellent side and as we have seen on many occasions so far this season, the gulf between top and bottom in this competition is huge. As such, the HEAT/SCORCHERS DOUBLE makes plenty of appeal at around 2/1. CLICK HERE to back the double with Sky Bet McSweeney magic on the cards Back to Sydney, and I'm keen to stick with NATHAN MCSWEENEY in the top Heat batsman market at 4/1.

All eyes on Nathan McSweeney