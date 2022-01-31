Richard Mann is currently +20.07 points in profit for the South Africa and England ODI series – he has two 14/1 selections for Wednesday's finale.

Cricket tips: South Africa v England third ODI 0.5pts Rassie van der Dussen Man of the Match at 14/1 (Bet365) 0.5pts Kagiso Rabada Man of the Match at 14/1 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

South Africa are still odds-against for Wednesday’s ODI series finale against England, despite winning the first two matches courtesy of a fine bowling performance in the opener, and then a brilliant run chase two days later. The action moves to Kimberley for the last instalment, and I’m not expecting any great momentum shift, with the hosts if anything looking in a stronger place now than a week ago. All the talk around Temba Bavuma’s place in the home side was firmly put to bed with the captain’s fine hundred on Sunday, and despite making a host of changes for that match, the Proteas still had too many guns for England. For the tourists, there have been enough promising signs with the bat – especially when posting 342-7 batting first in that second match – to mean it isn’t panic stations yet, but the bowling continues to leak big runs in this format and Jofra Archer cannot be expected to shoulder too much of the burden, so soon after returning from a long injury layoff. Big runs could still be on the cards I still think backing big runs must be seriously considered with these two teams, and that strategy was rewarded with 7/4 and 7/2 winners on Sunday, but there hasn’t been a lot of international cricket played on this ground of late, with Zimbabwe and South Africa both struggling with the bat in a ODI match here back in 2018.

Rassie van der Dussen on his way to another hundred

An early look at the wicket before betting on runs is probably the way to go, then, and don’t be scared of backing extreme overs for either side if the sun is shining and the surface appears good for batting. Do remember that England were 33-2 and struggling badly on Sunday, before batting became easier and they were able to catch up later in the innings. For now, it’s a case of wait and see, and with 6/1 no longer available about Friday’s big winner, Rassie van der Dussen, the top batsman markets don’t make much appeal. Instead, I’m going to have a few quid on VAN DER DUSSEN and KAGISO RABADA in the match of the market, with both men available at 14/1. Take a punt on South Africa duo Given I’ve been a South Africa fan throughout the series but would rather not take a short price in what is a dead-rubber, this approach appeals as the best way in, and I think there is lots to like about both selections. His brilliant century on Friday was van der Dussen’s fourth three-figure score in ODI cricket and he is building quite the record in this format, with his average having now swelled to 69.75.

South Africa impressed in the series opener

Batting at number three certainly gives van der Dussen the opportunity to significantly impact the game, and I actually thought he looked in better touch for his run-a-ball 38 in the second game than he did when making that hundred. CLICK HERE to back van der Dussen with Sky Bet Very good in a run chase, van der Dussen has been South Africa’s main man in ODI cricket for a while now and oppose to taking 7/2 in the top batsman market, 14/1 for Man of the Match honours appears to have more juice in it. Rabada getting back to his best Rabada should come back into the home starting XI, having been rested on Sunday, with Anrich Nortje likely to get the chance to put his feet up. Radaba will thus be tasked with leading the home attack, a role he is well used to, and I thought he bowled beautifully for his 2-46 in the first match, proving the most economical of the South Africa pacers and claiming the key wicket of century-maker Jason Roy. After a frustrating T20 World Cup, Rabada looks to be back to his best and he has generally raised his game against the best teams in the world, the likes of Australia, India and England feeling his wrath many times over the years. He looks set to go well again, and like van der Dussen, is worth a small investment at 14/1. CLICK HERE to back Rabada with Sky Bet Preview posted at 1520 GMT on 31/01/2022

More from Sporting Life Cricket...Only Bettor Podcast