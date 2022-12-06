Richard Mann tipped an 8/1 winner in the first Test, and he has three more selections as England take on Pakistan in the second Test in Multan on Friday.

England’s magnificent and dramatic first Test victory in Rawalpindi will long be remembered for many reasons, but for punters, this transformed England side has breathed new life into Test match betting, particularly in the subcontinent. Thanks to some wonderful batting from both teams, and a lifeless pitch, the Test match had been heading towards a dull draw until Ben Stokes made a daring declaration at tea on the fourth day, setting Pakistan a victory target of 343. Up until that point, the draw was strong favourite with bookmakers and on the exchanges, but as soon as the declaration came, the draw drifted markedly and a win for both sides shortened considerably. Pakistan, for instance, had traded between 6.8 and 10+ on the exchanges in the hour or so before Stokes made his play, at which point the hosts were then only available at 2.5 (6/4). Following a promising opening partnership, Pakistan even briefly traded at odds-on. Aggressive England will roll the dice Stokes and England head coach, Brendon McCullum, were true to their word – they were prepared to risk losing the Test in order to improve their chances of winning it – and though the market didn’t seem to believe them, those happy to bet contrary and take big prices on either England or Pakistan were left in a strong position on day five.

As I argued all though last summer, that is the way to play this England team if you want to bet in the outright market, and expect more of the same in Multan, venue for the second Test. Early reports would suggest another flat pitch is being prepared, and that does mean betting in the side markets requires a touch more creativity than usual.. I do think the top batsman markets are a complete no-go for now, given the first Test was tilted so heavily in the batsmen's favour and that seven centuries were posted collectively by both teams in the first innings. Tough luck on those punters whose top batsman pick made a hundred but still didn’t return a winner. Instead, I will stick to the same plan of attack that worked so well in the first Test, with the player to make a first innings century market much more appealing for a bet. Stick with Crawley on flat pitches ZAK CRAWLEY rewarded followers of these pages with an 8/1 return thanks to his brilliant 122 on day one in Rawalpindi, and having backed that up with 50 in the second innings, I see no reason to jump ship – especially as the price has somehow been left alone by Sky Bet. CLICK HERE to back Crawley with Sky Bet The Kent man endured a tough home summer opening the batting against the Dukes ball, but conditions are much easier for the top order in this part of the world and as we have seen in the past, he is as destructive an opening batsman as you'll find anywhere in the world when things are in his favour. Crawley has now made three Test centuries, two of which have come against Pakistan, and just like in Antigua when he passed three figures in Test cricket for the second time, he was dominant last week when there was scant sideways movement to challenge his technique outside off stump. With Pakistan paceman Haris Rauf ruled out of the second Test, Crawley’s job should be even easier in Multan, and I want to back him to make another century at 8/1. His performance last week confirmed that this price is just too big on the kind of wicket we should expect. I wrote in that preview that I was willing to follow Crawley on a match-by-match basis, and I’m hopeful he can deliver again before the series finishes.

Window of opportunity for Overton The aforementioned injury to Haris once again highlights what tough work fast bowling is, particularly on unforgiving pitches, and the amount of overs James Anderson and Ollie Robinson were forced to get through in Rawalpindi means I wouldn’t be sure both will turn out just three days later. That might bring Mark Wood into calculations, but we don’t know exactly where he is at fitness-wise, and I wonder if JAMIE OVERTON might be in line for a recall given his extra pace and handy batting could prove invaluable in these conditions. Overton’s Test debut at Headingley earlier this year will be remembered more for his dashing 97 with the bat, but he bowled with good pace on that occasion and looks the type who could prove very dangerous if getting the ball to reverse swing in the subcontinent. I’m keen to take on Jack Leach in this market given he carried little threat throughout in Rawalpindi, and unless the pitch offers appreciable turn, he is unlikely to pick up too many wickets in the first innings. Overton is no certain starter but stakes are returned if he doesn’t play, and he would be a very live runner in my book if getting the nod. As such, he is worth investment at 9/2 (Paddy Power, Betfair Sportsbook).

The potential absence of either Anderson or Robinson this week, possibly both, means Pakistan's top order will expect to continue their impressive recent returns, and I'm backing IMAM UL-HAQ to register another century. CLICK HERE to back Imam with Sky Bet Scores of 121 and 48 in the first Test mean Imam is now averaging 77.00 in four matches at home, featuring three centuries and one fifty, and a wonderfully simple technique combined with his appetite for big runs should ensure he continues to score heavily. I can't see the new or old ball causing him too many problems in Multan, nor Leach who is a good fit spinning the ball into him. Imam might be due a lull soon, but it's never wise to consider such things when formulating staking plans and I'm much happier focusing on Imam's strong form and the fact he seemingly has plenty in his favour again. He rates a fair bet to make another first innings century at 7/1. Preview posted at 1430 GMT on 06/12/2022