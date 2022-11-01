Richard Mann tipped an 8/1 winner in his first Test preview – check out his in-play advice for day two here.

Cricket tips: Pakistan v England first Test in-play 1pt Liam Livingstone top first-innings England bowler at 12/1 (Sky Bet) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

There were no surprises from the Rawalpindi pitch, nor from England’s approach, but few could have predicted the tourists would rack up 506-4 on day one of the first Test against Pakistan, before bad light finally put the hosts out of their misery. Thankfully, our pre-match assertions about Zak Crawley in these conditions were proven correct and he made use of excellent batting conditions to register a brilliant hundred, one of four for England. England are clearly in a dominant position, and have scored so quickly that they do have plenty of time to take the 20 wickets required to win the Test. That said, 1.81 about an England win on the exchanges looks very skinny, with the draw appealing more at 2.36 at the time of writing.

It’s also worth bearing in mind that 15 overs were lost because of bad light on day one, and that Pakistan scored 728 runs for the loss of only four wickets when they drew a Test match with Australia on this same ground in March. I’m happy to sit the match market out for now, but I’m not wholly convinced this pitch will hold up quite as well as the one Australia were faced with eight months ago, and though expensive, leg spinner Zahid Mahmood did find some spin even at this early stage of the match. It wasn’t big turn, but enough to interest the spinners going forward. Spin on offer despite flat pitch Zahid picked up two of the four wickets to fall, both LBWs, and in fact, three of the four wickets taken were via that method of dismissal. With a hint of reverse swing the only lateral movement on offer, and so little bounce that the slips were rarely interested, expect that theme to continue. If 7/2 about that mode of dismissal holds, especially when the ball starts to reverse, that won’t be a bad in-play option to consider. For now, it’s the top England bowler market that interests me most. I don’t expect James Anderson to enjoy conditions too much, though he’ll likely prove miserly and hold a threat once the ball does begin to reverse. Similar comments apply to Ben Stokes. But I’d rather concentrate on the spinners here, with Jack Leach, Will Jacks and LIAM LIVINGSTONE expected to get through plenty of overs.

Wrist spin can prove the trump card Leach is the shortest of that trio, but this is a flat pitch and I just wonder whether the only way to get anything out of it will be through wrist spin. Though hardly a frontline spinner, Livingstone has been selected in part because of his bowling – he can bowl wrist spin and conventional off spin – that has become a vital cog in England’s T20 plans. I’d expect Livingstone to bowl plenty of overs of wrist spin at Pakistan’s right-handers, and potentially get more out of the surface than Leach and Jacks, while he can easily switch to off spin against the two left-handers in the opposition top six. Livingstone does have a First Class five-wicket haul to his name, and given he is a wrist spinner and that Sky Bet have all but ignored his chance by chalking him up at 12/1 in the top first innings England bowler market, he looks worth a bet at the odds. CLICK HERE to back Livingstone with Sky Bet Preview posted at 1345 GMT on 01/11/2022

More from Sporting Life Cricket...Only Bettor Podcast