Cricket betting tips: Melbourne Renegades versus Hobart Hurricanes Big Bash preview and best bets

Chris Green was a 40/1 winner for these pages on New Year’s Day, the strategy of betting the middle/lower order of the weaker teams in the Big Bash paying off handsomely. It’s an angle I’ve been keen to explore all season, and I nominated Nikhil Chaudhary and Chris Jordan for the Hobart Hurricanes in the same match in which Green top scored for Sydney Thunder. Thursday’s clash between Melbourne Renegades and the Hurricanes would appear another ideal game for this line of attack, two of the tournament’s lesser lights meeting in a must-win encounter. The problem with the Hurricanes pair is that the men in purple have packed their line-up with batting the last twice, and with some positive signs coming from from the likes of Caleb Jewell and Ben McDermott, betting numbers seven and eight in the order now makes less appeal. At number seven, I was very tempted to throw a few quid at Chaudhary given he has impressed greatly in his two knocks so far, making 40 against Perth Scorchers and a rapid 32 against Melbourne Stars.

There’s some 25/1 available about the Punjab-born all-rounder, but after that we are looking at 12/1 or lower, so I’ll reluctantly pass him over on this occasion. The Hurricanes have picked up of late, winning two of their last three, but the Renegades were particularly poor when losing to the Stars on Tuesday. They have an abundance of talent in their top order, through the likes of Quinton de Kock, Jake Fraser-McGurk and Shaun Marsh. Fraser-McGurk and Marsh have done well, but de Kock has been largely disappointing, and the facts are that the Renegades have lost five of their completed matches so far this season. I just wonder if the wheels might really start to come off now. They’ve already had to drop captain Nic Maddison because of poor form, Joe Clarke has gone home injured, while Adam Zampa’s big move across town from the Stars has only yielded four wickets at 48.75 so far. I really wanted to roll the dice with Will Sutherland in the top Renegades batsman market, and he top scored with 51* in their opening match against Sydney Sixers, but has barely made a run since. Given he appears reluctant to bat any higher than number seven, and that 18/1 is as short as he's been all season, I’m happy to look elsewhere, namely in the form of JONATHAN WELLS (10/1).

The veteran right hander made 34* and 40* not so long back, the last of those two scores coming against this very team when the Hurricanes won by six wickets, and to my eye he's looked in pretty good touch all season. He won't make the headlines like Fraser-McGurk, but for now might just be that more consistent, and if things to go awry for the Renegades, he is the perfect man to stop the bleeding. I'll chance him at the prices. I might be scraping the barrel by adding TOM ROGERS to the staking plan, and will only do so to very small stakes, but the 29-year-old can hold a bat and has a First-Class fifty to his name. Rogers made 10* from only six balls against the Stars when this market was won with 23, and a breezy 20 before that against Brisbane Heat earlier in the campaign. I'll take the 66/1 for peanuts and hope for a top-order implosion.