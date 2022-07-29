Southampton hosts the deciding match of the T20I series between England and South Africa on Sunday – Richard Mann has two bets to consider.

Cricket tips: England v South Africa 3rd T20I 2pts Dawid Malan top England batsman at 5/1 (Sky Bet, bet365) 2pts Chris Jordan top England bowler at 7/2 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Having turned in a sloppy display in the opening T20I in Bristol, South Africa put things right when running out convincing 58-run winners at Cardiff 24 hours later, setting up a series decider in Southampton on Sunday. Rilee Rossouw cemented his return to the South Africa set-up with a blistering 96 not out, powering the visitors to a huge first innings score of 207-3, before Tabraiz Shamsi claimed 3-27 to help bowl England out for only 149. That latest batting collapse was a microcosm of England's white-ball summer, with the batting regularly misfiring against India, too, though Jonny Bairstow and Moeen Ali's brutal assault in Bristol served as a welcome reminder of just what this line-up is capable of. Consistency has been big a problem, along with Jason Roy's form, and with South Africa's bowling generally strong, the tourists still look overpriced at 11/8, for all I'm not totally convinced they've got the balance of their side right, or that leaving Aiden Markram out of their starting XI is a smart move.

Malan primed to finish on a high I'd still prefer South Africa to England at the prices, but I'll resist a bet for now with DAWID MALAN once again standing out as big value in the top England batsman market. Malan looked set to win this market when cruising to 43 from only 23 balls in the series opener, once again displaying the classy batting that has seen him build such a formidable record against South Africa already, and he seems highly to continue the strong form he has displayed all summer. The Yorkshire batsman actually signed off the recent T20I series against India when top scoring with a fluent 77 at Trent Bridge, and three fifties in eight matches against this opposition already, at an average of 49.00, suggests the 5/1 on offer is too big to ignore. CLICK HERE to back Malan with Sky Bet In the shape of Bairstow, Ali and Jos Buttler, there are dangers aplenty, but Malan has been England's most consistent T20I performer over the last two years and is worth sticking with at the prices.

Chris Jordan

On-song Jordan can deliver For South Africa, the waters are too muddy with such a strong top six and plenty of talent on the sidelines, but CHRIS JORDAN makes plenty of appeal in the top England bowler market at 7/2 and is backed accordingly. Following a testing time of it at the T20 World Cup in the UAE last year, Jordan bounced back magnificently against India, returning figures of 2-23, 4-27 and 2-37 with some excellent spells at the death. Again asked to bowl the tough overs in this series, Jordan has bowled much better than his solitary wicket would suggest, and he'll pick up a big haul before too long while continuing to bowl exclusively at the death and delivering his brilliant yorkers with such consistency. Reece Topley has enjoyed a fine summer so far, but Buttler has preferred to use most of his overs early in the piece, while spin hasn't cut much ice for the hosts so far in the series. 7/2 about Jordan has to be the bet. Posted at 1600 BST on 29/07/22

More cricket content Latest Cricket...Only Bettor podcast