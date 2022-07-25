Richard Mann has two bets in his staking plan for the T20I series opener between England and South Africa, which takes place at Bristol on Wednesday.
2pts South Africa to beat England at 11/8 (General)
1pt Dawid Malan top England batsman at 9/2 (bet365)
Bad weather washed out the ODI series decider between England and SOUTH AFRICA in Leeds, but hostilities are renewed when a three-match T20 series between the two sides begins in Bristol on Wednesday.
England will start as strong favourites, but it’s worth remembering that the hosts were beaten 2-1 by India in this format only a few weeks ago, while South Africa drew their relatively recent series with the same opponents in India.
As ever, it’s not easy to get a clear picture of collateral form when so many teams are forced to regularly rotate their squads in the face of a packed schedule, but the tourists should not be underestimated with their batting in particular starting to take shape in this format.
Quinton de Kock, Rassie van der Dussen and Aiden Markram all showed up well in the ODI series and are the obvious names to look out for, while stand-in captain David Miller comes into this on the back of a brilliant IPL campaign.
Miller struck at 142.72 in the IPL, producing a series of match-winning performances to help take Gujarat Titans to competition glory, and his power hitting against spin should make for a fascinating contest against Adil Rashid and Moeen Ali.
Kagiso Rabada’s return beefs up a bowling attack that has pace and spin covered courtesy of Anrich Nortje and Tabraiz Shamsi, and there really is a lot to like about this South African outfit going forward.
Like so many strong South African sides from years gone by, this latest crop field really well, too, and though their conservative approach with the bat cost them at last year’s T20 World Cup, Miller's upturn in form and the emergence of Heinrich Klaasen has added some crucial muscle to the batting.
It seems strange to be talking up the chances of a touring side taking on England’s white-ball team, but the hosts have a few questions to answer right now and 11/8 about South Africa still appears to underestimate them.
While it’s a long way from crisis point for England, the form of Jason Roy and Liam Livingstone has been a little underwhelming this summer, while even Jonny Bairstow has been unable to match his Test exploits in the last couple of weeks.
I have less concerns over Jos Buttler and DAVID MALAN, and the latter is worth keeping on side in the top England batsman market having struck a typically fluent 77 against India in the final match of that aforementioned series.
Malan is at his best against quick bowling that is combatted by his excellent back-foot game, and we shouldn't be surprised to learn that the Yorkshire batsman has three half-centuries against South Africa in this format with a top score of 99 not out.
The one slight negative is that Bristol didn’t prove the easiest place to bat in this summer’s T20 Blast, nor when Sri Lanka were bundled out cheaply here in a ODI last summer.
A challenging batting surface wouldn’t be ideal for a strokemaker like Malan, but nor would it suit any of his England colleagues, and his proven ability to get the job done with regularity in this market makes him a bet at 9/2.
Posted at 1320 BST on 25/07/22
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.