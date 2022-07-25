Bad weather washed out the ODI series decider between England and SOUTH AFRICA in Leeds, but hostilities are renewed when a three-match T20 series between the two sides begins in Bristol on Wednesday.

England will start as strong favourites, but it’s worth remembering that the hosts were beaten 2-1 by India in this format only a few weeks ago, while South Africa drew their relatively recent series with the same opponents in India.

As ever, it’s not easy to get a clear picture of collateral form when so many teams are forced to regularly rotate their squads in the face of a packed schedule, but the tourists should not be underestimated with their batting in particular starting to take shape in this format.

Quinton de Kock, Rassie van der Dussen and Aiden Markram all showed up well in the ODI series and are the obvious names to look out for, while stand-in captain David Miller comes into this on the back of a brilliant IPL campaign.

Miller revival add beef to Proteas batting

Miller struck at 142.72 in the IPL, producing a series of match-winning performances to help take Gujarat Titans to competition glory, and his power hitting against spin should make for a fascinating contest against Adil Rashid and Moeen Ali.

Kagiso Rabada’s return beefs up a bowling attack that has pace and spin covered courtesy of Anrich Nortje and Tabraiz Shamsi, and there really is a lot to like about this South African outfit going forward.