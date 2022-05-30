Ben Stokes' England are back on Test duty on Thursday when they take on New Zealand at Lord's – check out Richard Mann's series preview here.

With some mixed weather forecast ahead of the first Test of the English summer at Lord’s on Thursday, I think we can expect a result in London, with NEW ZEALAND rating outstanding value to win the match at 2/1. Sometimes a price just smacks you in the face and given the evidence presented before us, New Zealand should be clear favourites to win the series and the first Test. It’s worth remembering that New Zealand are the current ICC World Test champions and are now ranked number three in the Test rankings. England are sixth on the same list following away series defeats to Australia and the West Indies in the winter, having previously lost to India and the Kiwis last summer. True, there is the very real possibility that Ben Stokes’ elevation to captain could bring about improvement in his own and the performances of his team – and we know what a natural leader the Durham all-rounder is – while Brendon McCullum taking over as head coach might just empower his players to play with the confidence they have been so badly missing. In the short term, anyway. Another plus for England is the return of veteran duo James Anderson and Stuart Broad, both absent in the Caribbean, but injuries to Jofra Archer, Ollie Robinson, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes and Saqib Mahmood mean the fast-bowling stocks are woefully thin at present. Craig Overton is expected to be the third seamer at Lord’s.

It would seem that England are yet again pinning their bowling hopes on Anderson and Broad, but both played full roles in the corresponding series between the sides last year, as did the aforementioned Wood, but New Zealand still dominated the two matches and eventually ran out 1-0 winners. I’m struggling to see why the result will be any different this time around. Ross Taylor and BJ Watling have since retired, but there is still a huge gulf in class between the two sides. Both attacks boast very fast-bowling options for these conditions – Anderson and Broad for England and Tim Southee and Matt Henry for the tourists – but England’s batting has continually proven to be fragile and ill-equipped to counter high-class bowling. Typically, Joe Root, along with Jonny Bairstow, were the only two English batsmen to average over forty in that recent series against the West Indies, while Bairstow was England’s only centurion in the Ashes, with his average of 48.50 much the best on offer. Root was next with a series average of 32.20. England didn’t once pass 300 in the five-match Ashes series, and while they did improve on that on some very flat pitches in the Caribbean, 303 was the best they managed against New Zealand last year when the Kiwis top order comfortably outperformed their hosts. England’s batting remains a major concern, Zak Crawley enduring a tough start to the County Championship season, Alex Lees still unproven at this level and Ollie Pope now tasked with making the number three position his own having so far failed to consistently to hold down a middle-order spot. Back at number four, there are no such concerns about Root, or indeed Bairstow, though the latter would surely be better served taking the gloves, instead of battling with Yorkshire teammate Harry Brook for the number five slot. Ben Foakes’ expected inclusion certainly weakens the batting – for all he is a fine gloveman.

In contrast, Devon Conway will be hoping for more of the same having stuck 303 runs in last year’s series at 76.50, while Kane Williamson’s credentials need no introduction. Henry Nicholls has been a consistent performer for New Zealand for a while now, while Tom Latham and Will Young are beginning to form a strong opening partnership. With both bowling attacks demanding the utmost respect, and it’s worth pointing out at that stage that Trent Boult isn’t expected to play at Lord’s following his involvement in the IPL final on Sunday, I think the batting will ultimately decide this series, an area which New Zealand inspire so much more confidence. Some will be concerned that many of the New Zealand’s squad were involved in the IPL only recently, but that is very much the modern way, and the likes of Conway, Williamson and Tim Southee all played in last week’s surprise defeat to a First Class County XI at Chelmsford. That was hardly ideal preparation as the likes of Conway and Williamson turned in low scores, but the run-out is sure to have done them plenty of good following a feast of white-ball cricket more recently, and the likes of WILL YOUNG and Daryl Mitchell spent some valuable time at the crease. CLICK HERE to back New Zealand with Sky Bet Expect big improvement this week, and I’m particularly excited to see how Young fares over the next few weeks. I was really taken with the first-innings 82 he made against England at Edgbaston last year and he has continued to impress since, making four more fifties and establishing himself at the top of the New Zealand order. Young averaged 55.16 in six County Championship appearances for Northamptonshire before joining up with New Zealand, following on from a successful spell with Durham last term.

Just as he has throughout his career, Young displayed impressive patience at Edgbaston, leaving the ball really well and making England bowl to him, and that’s a trait that will always serve top-order players well against the Dukes ball in England. The one slight black mark against his name is that he remains without a Test century in nine matches, but having enjoyed much better preparation than the likes of Conway and Williamson, I think he’s worth a bet at 6/1 to finish the series as New Zealand’s top runscorer. CLICK HERE to back Young with Sky Bet For England, Root should remain hard to beat, though should Bairstow be asked to keep at some stage in the series and move down to number seven in the batting order, I’ll be interested to see if the Yorkshireman is priced up accordingly. Taking Root on in the series markets is beginning to prove futile task, but he won’t make runs every time he walks to the crease and with doubts about those around him, Bairstow can prove best of the rest. As already mentioned, New Zealand spearhead Boult is expected to miss the first Test, but that was also the case last year when the tourists made most of the running at Lord’s, and though he featured in the second and final match of the series in Birmingham, has played second fiddle to MATT HENRY whose six wickets earned him the Man of the Match award.

Henry is tailor-made for these conditions and will re-join Kent at the conclusion of this series having made a huge impression for the club in 2018, claiming 75 wickets in just 11 matches thanks to his zippy pace and excellent seam and swing skills. CLICK HERE to back Henry to be top New Zealand bowler with Sky Bet Those skills were on show when he claimed 14 wickets from two matches against South Africa in February, and again in New Zealand’s two warm-up matches in England as he proved far and away the pick of the Kiwi attack. With a seamer-friendly surface expected for the early part of the Lord’s Test at least, Henry really should have plenty in his favour on the back of such a strong preparation. I like him in the top New Zealand first-innings bowler market at 4/1, though with New Zealand a strong fancy to win the match, he must be backed at 16/1 for Man of the Match honours, too. CLICK HERE to back Henry to be Man of the Match with Sky Bet Published at 1355 BST on 30/05/22