Cricket betting tips: England v New Zealand 4th T20I preview and best bets

2pts England to win the match and hit the most fours and sixes at 15/8 (Sky Bet)

As such, the both teams to score markets have to warrant close inspection on this ground, with both teams to score 170 runs (13/8) and upwards generally in play at Nottingham. As recent evidence would suggest in limited-overs international cricket, even both teams to score 200 (6/1) is often a runner here.

England scored 215 on this ground last summer, having made a very good fist of chasing Pakistan's 232-6 here a year earlier. Even taking into account that New Zealand have bowled well in the first three games, England could be set to post a very big score if batting first on Tuesday.

Runs are typically in order when Trent Bridge hosts T20I action and another good weather forecast suggests that may well be the case again, with England's own batting in the first two games indicating Sunday's no-show is nothing to be overly concerned about.

They bowled much better than England, too, their seamers making better use of conditions by relying on cutters and slower balls to make it hard for England to line up their prey, and they are now eyeing a series-levelling victory in Nottingham.

New Zealand finally came good when dominating the 3rd T20I at Edgbaston, winning by 74 runs having posted 202-5 batting first – the Kiwis' first telling performance with the bat in the series so far.

My enthusiasm for a bet is still tempered by New Zealand's batting, despite the marked improvement in Manchester. Glenn Phillips once again shone for the tourists, making it scores of 41, 22 and 69 for the powerful number four in the series thus far.

However, he has largely fought a lone hand and though Finn Allen struck 83 on Sunday, that was only his second contribution of the summer having also featured throughout The Hundred for Southern Brave. A lack of consistency has held Allen back in his career and I wouldn't bank on him backing up on Tuesday.

Elsewhere in the line-up, Devon Conway is struggling for form, Mark Chapman and Daryl Mitchell for runs. If Phillips doesn't fire, it's hard to be confident New Zealand can score big, thus betting both teams to post big totals is reluctantly passed over.

A 6/1 winner in the opening match at Durham, GLENN PHILLIPS has come off second best in each of the last two matches, particularly frustrating on Sunday when his 69 came from only 34 balls. But for a brilliant Gus Atkinson yorker, Phillips would have highly likely pipped Allen for top honours.

Now cut to 9/2, that's still very much a bet given those above him in the order remain vulnerable. Phillips has developed into a world-class operator in this format and is very much the man to beat in a field that doesn't look particularly strong.

The England top batsman market is much harder to take a firm stance on. The likes of Harry Brook, Jonny Bairstow and Dawid Malan have all looked good at various points in the series and nothing can stand out.

With the overall weight of evidence suggesting England can bounce back and finish the series in style, taking the Sky Bet Price Boost on ENGLAND TO WIN THE MATCH AND HIT THE MOST FOURS AND SIXES (15/8) looks decent business.

Even taking into account England's heavy defeat on Sunday, they still lead the boundary count in the series, with the 34 fours and 24 sixes they have scored eclipsing New Zealand's 31 fours and 19 sixes.

This England team only know one way to play and if back on song, expect them to win the game with power, brawn and plenty of boundaries. Phillips apart, it's hard to see the Kiwis being able to match their hosts for a second match running.

Posted at 1330 BST on 04/10/2023

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.