Cricket betting tips: England v New Zealand 3rd T20I preview and best bets

Runs are typically in order when Trent Bridge hosts T20 action and that promises to be the case on a glorious Sunday afternoon in Nottingham, where England will look to seal the series against New Zealand with a game to spare.

Truth be told, the tourists have been poor so far, their top order not up to scratch and the bowlers unable to contain England. Given that the hosts have been missing some of their key pace options, it's disappointing that New Zealand haven't given them much of a game.

Trent Bridge is hardly the place they'd choose to go, either. England scored 215 there last summer, when Harry Brook batted down at seven, and a year earlier had a good go at chasing Pakistan's 232/6. With a first-innings average of upwards of 160 in T20s, up considerably on Chester-le-Street and Old Trafford, England batting first could put up a number beyond New Zealand's reach.

Among that New Zealand order only GLENN PHILLIPS has looked close to his best and having landed us a 6/1 winner on Wednesday, he looked set to go in again on Friday only to give away his wicket cheaply when hitting a full toss down the throat of long-on.

Now cut to 9/2, that's still very much a bet given yet further evidence that those above him in the order are vulnerable. Devon Conway has five runs to show for his efforts and with his fellow opener hardly looking in great touch, it looks like the top NZ batsman market might well be won by someone further down once more.

Phillips is the man to beat and having signed off The Hundred with a match-winning contribution before confirming that he remains in good touch in both T20s so far, he remains New Zealand's best hope of giving England real problems whether batting first or in pursuit.

But for the absence of support, the angle would've been to bet the overs, with both sides to score 160+ at 13/8, 170+ at 5/2 and 180+ at 4/1 all under consideration. Should England bat first, they'd be worth supporting to post a big number and passing 200 for the third time in a row here would be a fair ambition.

As we've seen already, runs can come from anywhere and that's why we'll steer clear of the top bat market with the usual suspects pretty much priced accordingly, although it's a little surprising to see Sky Bet and bet365 disagree on Harry Brook's price by close to two points at 100/30 and 5/1 respectively.

Liam Livingstone has been sensational here, not least when blasting a 43-ball century against Pakistan, and at 12/1 with Betway (10/1 William Hill) would be of some interest against those two despite the risk that he doesn't get a bat.

We speculated on Friday that he could come in earlier as England chop and change with the bigger World Cup picture in mind and the feeling is that remains possible, perhaps even more so having not made it to the crease on Friday night.

Scores of 103 and 42* at this ground came from number five and he's seventh in the betting, overpriced at double-figures if you're willing to sit through the frustration with him if he doesn't get the pads on.

Posted at 2110 BST on 02/09/2023

