Cricket betting tips: England v New Zealand 2nd T20I preview and best bets

GLENN PHILLIPS was a 6/1 winner for these pages in the first T20I on Wednesday, and I’m sticking with the Kiwi number four when the series moves to Manchester on Friday night.

Phillips has steadily become New Zealand’s most reliable performer in this format, finishing as the team’s leading runscorer at last year’s T20 World Cup in Australia, and he looked a class apart from his teammates when playing a lone hand in Durham.

New Zealand have played very little T20 cricket so far in 2023, but in 2022 Phillips averaged an impressive 44.75 from 21 games in this format, making one hundred and six half-centuries.

Despite encountering a turning pitch and an on-song England attack in Durham, Phillips played beautifully for his 41 and it took a fine catch from Sam Curran on the long-off boundary to end his impressive stay. New Zealand’s next highest scorer in the match was Finn Allen with 21.

Though short in stature, Phillips is a strong man who packs a real punch, and added to his ability to hit the ball hard and long, his running between the wickets is the best in the world. Whatever situation presents itself on Friday, the 26-year-old appears likely to have the answers, and with no Kane Williamson in the away line-up, he is the standout.

His price has shortened in places from Wednesday, but Phillips can still be backed at 6/1 with Unibet for top New Zealand batsman, with Betfred next best at 11/2. There is plenty of 4/1 available elsewhere and, even then, I’d suggest that is a bet.

For England, to stick with Harry Brook or not is the conundrum. Brook finished unbeaten on 43 as England cruised home by seven wickets in the first match, the Yorkshire star just 11 short of the target set by Dawid Malan having been advised in our preview at 15/2.

The issue on Friday is that 11/2 is now the best you'll get about Brook and it's possible that he again plays second fiddle to Malan on a generally quick Manchester pitch that should bring out the best in the classy left hander and his strong back-foot game.

Nevertheless, enthusiasm for a small bet in the top England batsman market is fuelled by Jos Buttler’s decision to ease himself down to number six in the batting order, affording Will Jacks the opportunity to stake his claim in a role he has performed so well for both Surrey and Oval Invincibles.

Having enjoyed a fruitful time of it in The Hundred, Buttler clearly feels his game is in good working order ahead of the 50-over World Cup in India and looking after his teammates in this series is smart and selfless captaincy.

With that in mind, expect LIAM LIVINGSTONE to be given plenty of time in the middle in this series and the subsequent ODI offering against the same opposition, with the Lancashire man such a vital cog in England’s white-ball set-up, particularly in a World Cup year.

Injury and a poor run of form in The Hundred has only heightened the need for Livingstone to get some runs under his belt in the coming weeks and it was interesting to see him come in before Buttler on Wednesday, ending on 10 not out having finished the match with a monstrous six into the stands.

On his home ground and with England already ahead in a series that, in the grand scheme of things, doesn’t mean a great deal, Livingstone really should get a decent crack. I wouldn’t be at all surprised were he to bat above Brook and possibly even Malan at some stage in the series, possibly even here. It has happened before.

And even if he stays at five, 10/1 is enough to lure me in for small stakes, for all I’m not about to make an impassioned case for anyone wanting to back either Brook or Malan.

Having had my fingers burnt on New Zealand in Durham, I won’t be going in again. That said, as poor as they were there, I do think the toss was a crucial factor in the final result.

In the first innings, the wicket appeared one-paced and took plenty of spin. Once the lights came on and the dew took effect, it was a completely different game for New Zealand's spinners, with ball skidding onto the bat nicely and the surface looking very good for batting.

Should New Zealand get the chance to chase in Manchester or Birmingham, host for the fourth T20I, don’t discount a different result, for all the tourists will need to bat much better and offer Phillips the support he was so badly lacking in Durham.

For now, backing Phillips to continue his red-hot form appeals as the best way to go, with a smaller interest on Livingstone making up the staking plan.

Preview posted at 1525 BST on 31/08/2023