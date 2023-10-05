Cricket betting tips: Cricket World Cup – South Africa v Sri Lanka preview and best bets

I wrote in my World Cup team-by-guide here that when it comes to Sri Lanka, betting the middle order against strong bowling attacks could prove the way forward in the coming weeks.

We saw evidence of this at the recent Asia Cup as the top order proved generally reliable when the going was good, but very shaky against strong new-ball bowling, something South Africa ought to bring to the table when these two sides meet in Delhi on Saturday, 9.30am UK time.

Sri Lanka were rolled out for only 50 by India in the final of the Asia Cup, and the top order again struggled in their earlier match against India as DHANANJAYA DE SILVA (41) from number six and DUNITH WELLALAGE (42*) from number eight offered most resistance.

Dhananjaya is a classy operator whose numbers in this format probably don’t do justice to his talents, as 10 Test hundreds would suggest, and his excellence against spin in particular mean he is a nice fit in the middle order.

A good fifty in the recent warm-up match against Bangladesh should put him spot on for this, and I reckon at 9/1 he can give us a fair run for our money against a South African outfit that boasts a fine pace attack up front.