Cricket betting tips: Cricket World Cup – South Africa v Sri Lanka preview and best bets

Richard Mann has a couple of bets at big prices when South Africa and Sri Lanka begin their World Cup campaigns in Delhi on Saturday morning.
1pt Dhananjaya de Silva top Sri Lanka batsman at 9/1 (Coral, Ladbrokes)
0.5pt Dunith Wellalage top Sri Lanka batsman at 50/1 (Betway)
I wrote in my World Cup team-by-guide here that when it comes to Sri Lanka, betting the middle order against strong bowling attacks could prove the way forward in the coming weeks.
We saw evidence of this at the recent Asia Cup as the top order proved generally reliable when the going was good, but very shaky against strong new-ball bowling, something South Africa ought to bring to the table when these two sides meet in Delhi on Saturday, 9.30am UK time.
Sri Lanka were rolled out for only 50 by India in the final of the Asia Cup, and the top order again struggled in their earlier match against India as DHANANJAYA DE SILVA (41) from number six and DUNITH WELLALAGE (42*) from number eight offered most resistance.
Dhananjaya is a classy operator whose numbers in this format probably don’t do justice to his talents, as 10 Test hundreds would suggest, and his excellence against spin in particular mean he is a nice fit in the middle order.
A good fifty in the recent warm-up match against Bangladesh should put him spot on for this, and I reckon at 9/1 he can give us a fair run for our money against a South African outfit that boasts a fine pace attack up front.
Even without the injured Anrich Nortje, South Africa are expected to unleash any of Marco Jansen, Lungi Ngidi or Kagiso Rabada with the new ball. The last-named pair shared seven wickets between them with the new ball against Australia at Centurion recently, before Jansen ended that same series with a five-wicket haul.
That trio bring a wealth of IPL experience, too, so Indian conditions should hold no fears, and there is every chance they can cause plenty of early damage.
With Dhananjaya already in the book, I did consider adding the dangerous Dasun Shanaka to the staking plan, but as highly as I rate him, his recent form is a concern, so Wellalage instead gets the nod, with 50/1 in a place very attractive.
Wellalage was one of the success stories of the Asia Cup, and though Sri Lanka will look to his bowling first and foremost, his batting has real potential, and I loved his aggressive intent against India there. Prior to that, he made a spunky 33 against Afghanistan.
I have Dhananjaya and Wellalage pencilled in to bat at numbers six and eight respectively, but it’s not out of the question that Sri Lanka field an extra bowler and thus both men are pushed up a spot in the batting order.
Either way, I’m happy to chance both to small stakes in the hope Sri Lanka’s fragile top order is once again exposed by South Africa’s strong pace attack.
Preview published at 1505 BST on 05/10/23
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org