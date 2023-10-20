Cricket betting tips: Cricket World Cup – England v South Africa preview and best bets

England and South Africa meet in a crunch match at the Cricket World Cup on Saturday morning, and Richard Mann is expecting a tough day at the office for the bowlers.
2pts both teams to score 300+ runs at 3/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair Sportsbook)
1pt both teams to score 325+ runs at 7/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair Sportsbook)
0.5pt both teams to score 350+ runs at 12/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair Sportsbook)
England and South Africa face off in one of the most mouth-watering clashes of the World Cup on Saturday morning, 9.30am UK time, and viewers could be in for terrific entertainment.
There is a lot more on this match than might have been expected at this stage of the tournament, with England having lost two of their first three matches, and South Africa surrendering their 100 per cent record with a humbling defeat to the Netherlands earlier in the week.
Given what we know about these two teams, particularly with the bat, and that they play their best cricket when attacking and taking the game on, there are strong reasons to think we could be in for a contest of traded punches at a venue in Mumbai that is typically host to some high-scoring matches.
The more recent evidence certainly points that way, with the Wankhede Stadium proving one of the best places to bat in limited-overs cricket in India in the last few years. That was clearly the case in this year’s edition of the Indian Premier League.
In the IPL, a score of 200 on this ground was barely par, and in fact, from the seven games played at the Wankhede, there were eight scores of 200+ and two more totals of 199-6 and 191-8 respectively. Make no mistake, this is a good place to bat.
This will be our first look at this ground at this World Cup, and while there can occasionally be some assistance to the new ball, that rarely lasts for too long and we have witnessed some barely believable finishes to innings here. If able to keep wickets in hand, we could see a monster total, maybe two, from these two power-packed line-ups on Saturday.
And it’s here I must state that I still have faith in the two batting units on show. England have struggled for their brilliant best so far, but still posted 364-9 against Bangladesh, and while Dawid Malan and Joe Root have started brightly, I can’t believe Jonny Bairstow and Jos Buttler won’t click soon, too. The Wankhede could prove the ideal place for that to happen.
For South Africa’s part, their batting had stacked up well prior to their failed run chase against the Netherlands, three centurions powering them to 428-5 against Sri Lanka, before they mauled Australia when putting 311-7 on the board. The likes of Quinton de Kock and Heinrich Klaasen play a high-risk game, meaning the occasional car crash will happen, but that doesn’t erase the fine overall batting displays this team have produced in the last year.
For punters eyeing up a runs bet, the conundrum is whether to stick with two teams whose batting has been the cornerstone of their recent success – and in white-ball cricket over the last 12 months or so, both teams have enjoyed notable success – or jump ship after one or two bad games. I’m inclined to keep faith.
The other factor in forming my decision is the likely bowling attacks both teams will field. Still missing Jofra Archer, and with Chris Woakes struggling with the new ball, England lack penetration, and control, and in truth, the batting has long been the strong suit of this side. I don’t think that has changed.
For my money, South Africa are better stocked in the bowling department, but they were always likely to miss the injured Anrich Nortje, and while they do boast wicket-taking firepower, the Netherlands badly exposed the Proteas’ lack of a world-class death bowler. That could spell danger against England at a ground like the Wankhede.
I can’t get away from the strong feeling this match will be full of runs, and will be forming my staking plan accordingly. BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE 300+ RUNS (3/1) is the obvious starting point, with BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE 325+ RUNS (7/1) and BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE 350+ (12/1) also worth backing to smaller stakes.
For those able to bet on any total match runs markets – something in the region of 600+ total match runs would be preferable – that rates another very solid option, as does betting overs in innings runs, particularly at or just after the 30-over mark, before the typical Wankhede late surge.
When the World Cup fixtures were announced, this match on this ground always screamed runs. Fingers crossed these two power-packed batting line-ups can get back on track after their recent setbacks. It should be a fun watch.
Preview published at 1200 BST on 20/10/23
We are committed in our support of safer gambling.
Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org