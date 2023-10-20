Cricket betting tips: Cricket World Cup – England v South Africa preview and best bets

England and South Africa meet in a crunch match at the Cricket World Cup on Saturday morning, and Richard Mann is expecting a tough day at the office for the bowlers.

Cricket betting tips: England v South Africa 2pts both teams to score 300+ runs at 3/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair Sportsbook) 1pt both teams to score 325+ runs at 7/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair Sportsbook) 0.5pt both teams to score 350+ runs at 12/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair Sportsbook) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

England and South Africa face off in one of the most mouth-watering clashes of the World Cup on Saturday morning, 9.30am UK time, and viewers could be in for terrific entertainment. There is a lot more on this match than might have been expected at this stage of the tournament, with England having lost two of their first three matches, and South Africa surrendering their 100 per cent record with a humbling defeat to the Netherlands earlier in the week. Given what we know about these two teams, particularly with the bat, and that they play their best cricket when attacking and taking the game on, there are strong reasons to think we could be in for a contest of traded punches at a venue in Mumbai that is typically host to some high-scoring matches.

Ben Stokes could return for England

The more recent evidence certainly points that way, with the Wankhede Stadium proving one of the best places to bat in limited-overs cricket in India in the last few years. That was clearly the case in this year’s edition of the Indian Premier League. In the IPL, a score of 200 on this ground was barely par, and in fact, from the seven games played at the Wankhede, there were eight scores of 200+ and two more totals of 199-6 and 191-8 respectively. Make no mistake, this is a good place to bat. This will be our first look at this ground at this World Cup, and while there can occasionally be some assistance to the new ball, that rarely lasts for too long and we have witnessed some barely believable finishes to innings here. If able to keep wickets in hand, we could see a monster total, maybe two, from these two power-packed line-ups on Saturday. And it’s here I must state that I still have faith in the two batting units on show. England have struggled for their brilliant best so far, but still posted 364-9 against Bangladesh, and while Dawid Malan and Joe Root have started brightly, I can’t believe Jonny Bairstow and Jos Buttler won’t click soon, too. The Wankhede could prove the ideal place for that to happen. For South Africa’s part, their batting had stacked up well prior to their failed run chase against the Netherlands, three centurions powering them to 428-5 against Sri Lanka, before they mauled Australia when putting 311-7 on the board. The likes of Quinton de Kock and Heinrich Klaasen play a high-risk game, meaning the occasional car crash will happen, but that doesn’t erase the fine overall batting displays this team have produced in the last year. For punters eyeing up a runs bet, the conundrum is whether to stick with two teams whose batting has been the cornerstone of their recent success – and in white-ball cricket over the last 12 months or so, both teams have enjoyed notable success – or jump ship after one or two bad games. I’m inclined to keep faith.

Heinrich Klaasen celebrates his brutal 174 against Australia