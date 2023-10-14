Cricket betting tips: Cricket World Cup – Australia v Sri Lanka preview and best bets

Australia could be set for more disappointment at the Cricket World Cup when they take on Sri Lanka on Monday morning, writes Richard Mann.

Australia already find themselves at the Last Chance Saloon bar having endured a torrid start to their World Cup campaign, losing heavily to India and South Africa in their opening two matches. Pat Cummins’ side would be hopeful things will get a little easier when they face Sri Lanka in Lucknow on Monday, 9.30am UK time, but their opponents have shown up well so far despite losing to South Africa and Pakistan. On both occasions, Sri Lanka’s batting has really fired, a score of 326 against the Proteas followed by 344-9 against Pakistan, only for the bowling to come up short. Australia’s problems have been more widespread. Their bowling has been given the run around twice – but for a superb opening spell from Josh Hazlewood against India – and the batting has only mustered 199 and 177 in two attempts.

With Travis Head still injured and Alex Carey now dropped, the Australia top six has already taken a different complexion to the one we expected to see in India just a few weeks ago, and the decision to prefer Marcus Stoinis over Cameron Green in the middle order is another bone of contention. In fact, Australia have still to see anyone in their batting line-up register a half-century at this World Cup, though STEVE SMITH impressed with 46 against India, and then appeared a trifle unlucky to be given out LBW on DRS against South Africa after cruising to 19. He looked in good touch in both innings, and with the pitch on this ground generally offering something for the spinners, this outstanding player of spin would seemingly boast by far and away the strongest credentials from an out-of-form Australia line-up. Take the 7/2 with Sky Bet. CLICK HERE to back Smith with Sky Bet With so many of the Sri Lankans in good form with the bat – and the top six having registered two centuries and four fifties in the first two matches – the top Sri Lanka batsman market appears too competitive to get involved with. But the form of that batting unit does make the 11/4 outsiders of interest in the match market, especially when contrasting Australia’s own struggles with the bat. Kusal Mendis has made 198 runs in the tournament already, but he is by no means alone for Sri Lanka.

