Cricket betting tips: Cricket World Cup – Australia v New Zealand preview and best bets

Old rivals Australia and New Zealand will lock horns at the Cricket World Cup on Saturday morning – Richard Mann selects his best bets after 10/1 and 7/2 winners in his latest preview.
2pts New Zealand to beat Australia at 11/8 (General)
NEW ZEALAND have enjoyed a strong start to their World Cup campaign, and are attractively priced at 11/8 when they meet Australia on Saturday, 6.00am, UK time.
Despite surrendering their unbeaten record to hosts India last time out, New Zealand have chalked up four wins thus far, with victories over the likes of England and Afghanistan ensuring their reputation as a tournament team has once again proven correct.
We shouldn’t forget that New Zealand were beaten finalists in the last World Cup in England in 2019, as they were in Australia in 2015, and they also finished runners-up at the T20 World Cup in the UAE in 2021.
Even when injuries to Kane Williamson and Tim Southee threatened to hurt the early part of their latest World Cup bid, the likes of Rachin Ravindra and Matt Henry have stepped up superbly, and they ought to have prepared well for this match having not had to travel since the India loss, which was also played on this ground in Dharamshala.
India’s exceptional death bowling was the difference there, but New Zealand ran the tournament favourites much closer than Australia did when they met, and though Pat Cummins’ side have made significant strides forward since, I still have the Kiwis ahead.
New Zealand currently have three batsmen averaging over sixty in the tournament: Daryl Mitchell 89.33; Ravindra 72.50 and Devon Conway 62.25. The bowling has been a real team effort, too, with Mitchell Santner currently sat on 12 wickets, Henry 10 and Lockie Ferguson eight. If and when Trent Boult, the Kiwis’ number one bowler, comes to the party, this team could really be in business.
That’s not to say they will be strong enough to exact revenge on India later down the line, or match the brawn of South Africa, but they are firmly on track for the semi-finals.
In regard to Saturday’s match, the Kiwis just look to have more bases covered than Australia.
David Warner has been Australia’s standout performer with the bat, scoring two centuries, but apart from Glenn Maxwell's blistering hundred against the Netherlands on Wednesday, the middle order hasn’t been that convincing. It’s been a similar story with the ball – Adam Zampa taking 13 wickets and then Mitchell Starc next best with seven.
If New Zealand can knock over Warner early – and he comes up against a world class new-ball pair in Boult and Henry – they could be firmly on their way to notching another victory.
Furthermore, while Zampa’s recent hot streak suggests he will be a big threat in the middle overs, New Zealand are well-equipped to take him down with an engine room featuring Mitchell, Tom Latham and Glenn Phillips – all exceptional players of spin. Were Williamson to be fit again, that would add another gun player of spin to the mix.
Ultimately, cricket is a team game, the 50-over format much more than T20, and it’s hard to escape the feeling that New Zealand tick more boxes, for all Australia have really found their rhythm following a poor start.
At 11/8, the Kiwis have to be a bet.
In the side markets, there is a sense that the horse might have bolted with the thriving Warner, especially considering the strength of the New Zealand attack, while I wouldn’t be rushing to back Zampa for the reasons stated above.
The strength of New Zealand’s top six has meant Phillips has been left playing a supporting role so far, but he has still managed to top score once, and he remains a player of significant interest, despite batting down at number six. Perhaps, he’s one for in-play purposes.
Preview published at 2315 BST on 26/10/23
