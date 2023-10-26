Cricket betting tips: Cricket World Cup – Australia v New Zealand preview and best bets

NEW ZEALAND have enjoyed a strong start to their World Cup campaign, and are attractively priced at 11/8 when they meet Australia on Saturday, 6.00am, UK time.

Despite surrendering their unbeaten record to hosts India last time out, New Zealand have chalked up four wins thus far, with victories over the likes of England and Afghanistan ensuring their reputation as a tournament team has once again proven correct.

We shouldn’t forget that New Zealand were beaten finalists in the last World Cup in England in 2019, as they were in Australia in 2015, and they also finished runners-up at the T20 World Cup in the UAE in 2021.

Even when injuries to Kane Williamson and Tim Southee threatened to hurt the early part of their latest World Cup bid, the likes of Rachin Ravindra and Matt Henry have stepped up superbly, and they ought to have prepared well for this match having not had to travel since the India loss, which was also played on this ground in Dharamshala.

India’s exceptional death bowling was the difference there, but New Zealand ran the tournament favourites much closer than Australia did when they met, and though Pat Cummins’ side have made significant strides forward since, I still have the Kiwis ahead.

New Zealand currently have three batsmen averaging over sixty in the tournament: Daryl Mitchell 89.33; Ravindra 72.50 and Devon Conway 62.25. The bowling has been a real team effort, too, with Mitchell Santner currently sat on 12 wickets, Henry 10 and Lockie Ferguson eight. If and when Trent Boult, the Kiwis’ number one bowler, comes to the party, this team could really be in business.