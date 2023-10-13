Cricket betting tips: Cricket World Cup – Afghanistan v England preview and best bets

Afghanistan made a decent fist of things when slipping to an eight-wicket reverse to India on Wednesday, particularly with the bat, standing up to a strong home attack before eventually posting 272-8 batting first.

It wasn’t enough to prevent defeat, nor should it be against an England side who got back to winning ways with a dominant victory over Bangladesh in their second match.

A brilliant hundred from Dawid Malan (140) and half-centuries from Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow helped England bulldoze their way to 364-9, and with the template now set, the defending champions will be banking on something similar on the same ground South Africa posted 428-5 against Sri Lanka, before conceding 326 in reply.

Afghanistan do have quality in their bowling attack, not least through wrist spinner Rashid Khan, but this is the sort of venue which should really suit England’s deep, aggressive batting line-up, and I can see them scoring big if batting first.

In fact, runs could be the order of the day throughout, for all I do think Afghanistan will ultimately be outgunned. Both teams to score 275 runs is a definite runner here if Afghanistan can bat well again, but 5/4 makes little appeal.