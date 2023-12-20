Cricket betting tips: Big Bash Melbourne Renegades versus Brisbane Heat preview and best bets

And we saw that in five appearances in this competition last season, not just when top scoring in the final but also when compiling a fine 84 against Sydney Sixers earlier in the tournament, displaying a range of strokes all around the ground that night.

A measured 29 in the recent win over Sydney Thunder was a promising reintroduction to T20 cricket for the silky right-hander and prior to that, the 24-year-old made a strong start to the domestic season in First Class cricket, a couple of centuries and plenty more noticeable contributions confirming this is a young player going places.

Regular readers of these pages will know I’ve been a big fan of McSweeney’s for a while now, and he top scored for the Heat in last year’s Big Bash final.

NATHAN MCSWEENEY has already attracted the attentions of the Australian selectors, captaining Australia A earlier in the summer, and he looks worth backing to be TOP BRISBANE HEAT BATSMAN in the Big Bash on Thursday.

McSweeney looks a class act in the making, one who should continue to get better and better, and ought to go right to the top.

In the longer term, four-day and 50-over cricket might be stronger formats for him, but I think we’re talking about an international cricketer here and as the likes of Zak Crawley and Cameron Bancroft have shown in recent days, that is worth so much at this considerably lower level.

Colin Munro won this market in each of the Heat’s first two matches, but he and McSweeney were nip and tuck for much of the way against the Thunder, and I’m not sure the slow nature of the surface in Canberra did a touch player like McSweeney many favours.

He’ll be hoping for a truer surface at the Docklands and at almost double the price of Munro, McSweeney has to be the play at 9/2.

Having been available to back at 40/1 and then top scored in Melbourne Renegades' first match of the season, it feels like the boat has been missed with powerful all-rounder Will Sutherland who is best price 20/1 now. Quinton de Kock didn’t play in that opening match, either, and his presence makes this market much harder to win now.

Nevertheless, the Renegades top order could have their work cut out against Spencer Johnson – considerably more wealthy after yesterday’s IPL auction in Dubai – and Michael Neser who can be a real handful with the new ball.

Perhaps the Renegades middle order is the place to concentrate on, then, with Sutherland, Jono Wells (10/1) and Aaron Finch (6/1) all considered. Preference is still for Sutherland, but he won’t come in any earlier than number seven and 20/1 just isn’t big enough for me to play.

Preview published at 1315 GMT on 20/12/23