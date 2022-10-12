Richard Mann has three selections ranging from 4/1 to 25/1 for the third T20I between Australia and England, which takes place in Canberra on Friday morning.

Cricket tips: Australia v England T20I 2pts Dawid Malan top England batsman at 4/1 (Sky Bet) 1pt Josh Hazlewood to be Man of the Match at 16/1 (General) 0.5pts Reece Topley to be Man of the Match at 25/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair Sportsbook)

After DAWID MALAN did these pages a big favour when returning a 5/1 winner on Wednesday, it could be a case of job done with him, but the classy left-hander still makes plenty appeal for top England batsman honours on Friday at 4/1. Malan's record in South Africa and New Zealand, where he averages over 60 in this format, confirms the 35-year-old is at his best on pitches with plenty of pace in them, thus ensuring that playing quick bowling is generally the order of the day. It's the same reason why Malan's sole Test century came at the WACA in 2017, and why he was so good when making a brilliant 82 from 49 balls against Australia on this same ground on Wednesday, hauling England to 178-7 after they had slumped to 54-4. Malan scored all around the ground but in pulling Pat Cummins for six over midwicket from only the fifth delivery he faced, the Yorkshire star once again underlined that he will be right at home in these conditions in the coming week weeks. I'm happy to row in again at 4/1, for all Jos Buttler's promising return from injury has been duly noted and marks him down as a big threat once more. CLICK HERE to back Malan with Sky Bet Hazlewood backed to continue golden run Two more selections from Wednesday, JOSH HAZLEWOOD and Sam Curran both in the Man of the Match market, experienced differing fortunes, with the latter a trifle unlucky not to land a 20/1 winner following his match-winning 3-25 with the ball and a crucial, diving catch in the deep.

I rate Curran highly and would like to see him get a chance higher up the batting order for England at some stage, possibly in ODI cricket, but Wednesday might just have been his chance for Man of the Match honours in this series. For starters, it's hard to see him making too much impact with the bat down at number seven, with Malan, Buttler and Alex Hales going so well, and he won't bowl much better than he did on Wednesday when still not doing quite enough. I'll reluctantly pass him over this time, though not Hazlewood for whom things just didn't go his way in the second match having been rested for the series opener. With a little more luck and a couple of edges going to hand, he could have easily been among the wickets, as he has been throughout 2022. Hazlewood has claimed 20 T20I wickets in 2022 alone from only 12 matches, his performances taking to the top of the ICC T20 bowling rankings. A brilliant new-ball operator, he generally shapes matches in the powerplay and if Australia are to win the series finale, he is highly likely to come to the fore. I'll have another crack with him at 16/1. CLICK HERE to back Hazlewood with Sky Bet Topley to make new ball talk Three wickets for Marcus Stoinis on Wednesday to go with another rapid contribution with the bat confirm he is fully fit and all set for the World Cup following injury, and had he not seen Moeen Ali dropped at point off his bowling when England were reeling with the bat, Australia would have probably squared the series with Stoinis picking up the Man of the Match gong.

He is worth considering, but I noted with interest just how much lateral movement the bowling attacks of both teams found with the new ball on Wednesday, and the numbers certainly back it up: England were reduced to 54-4, Australia 51-3. The case for Hazlewood has already been made, but I'm going to add REECE TOPLEY to the staking plan. Topley has been one of England's best limited-overs performers in the last year, backing up a fine summer in ODI and T20I cricket by bowling well in Pakistan. In this year alone, Topley has taken 13 wickets in ODIs at an average of 16.38, and 17 at 27.47 in T20Is. A couple of wickets in the opening match against Australia and another good spell on Wednesday showed him to be in good rhythm and, crucially, he is likely to open the bowling, or at least get his chance when the ball is relatively new and hopefully offering something for the seamers. Paddy Power and Betfair look too big at 25/1. CLICK HERE to back Topley with Sky Bet Posted at 1700 BST on 12/10/22