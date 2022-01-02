The fourth Ashes Test begins in Sydney on Tuesday night as England battle to salvage some pride from the series – Joe Root makes Richard Mann's staking plan this week.

Cricket tips: The Ashes fourth Test 2pts Joe Root to make a first-innings fifty at 13/8 (Betfair, Paddy Power) 1pt Joe Root to make a first-innings century at 6/1 (Sky Bet) 2pts Marnus Labuschagne top Australia first-innings batsman at 3/1 (Betfair) 1pt Marnus Labuschagne to make a first-innings century at 5/1 (Sky Bet, Betway) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Few men in world cricket are carrying the level of responsibility currently placed on the shoulders of JOE ROOT. But on the back of a highly prolific year that has seen him score 1,708 runs in Test cricket, yet still preside over nine defeats, England’s talisman is backed to register his first century on Australian soil in the fourth Test in Sydney this week. The debate about Root’s position as captain is one for another day, but his value as a batsman is not in question, nor can be his dedication to the England cause. Having lost head coach Chris Silverwood to Covid-19 ahead of this fourth Test, quickly followed by Adam Hollioake who had been drafted in as short-term cover, Root has found himself acting as batting coach in recent days, using the dog thrower to give the likes of Ollie Pope, among others, practice and advice. As if he doesn’t have enough on his plate already. All that following a calendar year in which Root and England played 15 Test matches – more than any other nation – in the middle of a pandemic, dealing with quarantine after quarantine, bubble after bubble and restriction after restriction. It’s not been easy, nor pretty, but England deserve a little more credit than they have been afforded in the last few weeks. While Australia are rightly patting themselves on the back for a job well done in the Ashes, the Test team have barely played any cricket in the last 12 months, the players largely protected from the new normal that England have had to deal with, and tours of Pakistan and India in the next year will tell us much more about Pat Cummins’ side and the resilience within the camp. England might have come up short on the field, but they have let nobody down.

Australia celebrate retaining the Ashes

For now, they face an uphill battle to leave Australia with anything to show for their efforts and, as ever, their hopes largely rest with James Anderson, Ben Stokes, and the aforementioned Root. Anderson has been typically impeccable in the two Tests he has played in the series, while there have been just a few flashes of brilliance from Stokes, but it is Root who has really led the way with his 253 runs the most any player on either side has managed. His three half-centuries confirm him to still be in excellent touch, but he and England fans have been left frustrated at an inability to kick on and put together a match-defining score that might well have kickstarted his side’s Ashes campaign. Root stands tall ahead of SCG showdown While Root is now 12 Tests in Australia without a century, nine fifties and an average just a touch below forty suggests he isn’t far away from cracking the code, and I believe the SCG affords him the best chance of doing just that. Brought up in Sheffield on slow, green pitches typically associated with cricket in England, Root has learnt to play expertly late, showing a particular penchant for riding the swinging ball down to third man. At home, where the ball rarely bounces much higher than stumps from a good length, playing a lot of deliveries on or around off stump well has been Root’s mantra. But in Australia, where the bounce is greater, those danger deliveries can be left alone. If you opt to keep playing at such balls, the extra bounce and carry on offer on Australian pitches usually means one mistake is fatal. It’s no surprise, then, that Cameron Green's high trajectory has caused him trouble throughout the series, and even when set, he has been guilty of making a mistake to a delivery in the channel and offering a catch behind the wicket. Root’s poor conversation rate in Australia has nothing to do with concentration, or fitness, it’s more that the pitches continually keep bowlers in the game against a technique that was honed to conquer much different conditions to these. With that in mind, we shouldn’t be surprised that Root averages 52.42 in Asia.

Joe Root enjoyed a 2021 to remember

While I’m not suggesting Sydney is anything like Chennai, it generally produces a very good batting wicket, but one with historically less bounce than in Brisbane, and certainly not as challenging as the conditions batsmen faced at the MCG in the third Test. To that end, I really think this ground should suit Root’s game better than anywhere else in Australia, and in his sole previous appearance here in 2018, the Yorkshireman made 83 in the first innings and 58 not out in the second dig. When Australia entertained India on this ground a year ago, the pitch remained excellent throughout and the tourists very nearly chased down 407 in the fourth innings, eventually earning a draw as they comfortably batted out 131 overs and closed on 334-5. In the 2020 Sydney Test, Australia made 454 batting first against New Zealand, and despite the recent wet spell in Sydney and an unsettled forecast for this week, I still think there’s good reason to think the surface offered up will be a good one for batting. CLICK HERE to back ROOT to make a half-century with Sky Bet It should certainly be easier than it was in Brisbane and Melbourne and, as he did so many times in 2021, I’m backing Root to come good when his back is against the wall. 13/8 (Betfair and Paddy Power) for Root to make a first-innings fifty looks very solid while, to smaller stakes, I can’t resist the 6/1 with Sky Bet for him to make a century in the first innings. CLICK HERE to back ROOT to make a century with Sky Bet Time to reload on Labuschagne MARNUS LABUSCHAGNE made a double century in that aforementioned Test against New Zealand in early 2020, and I won’t be losing faith despite a rare failure in the Boxing Day Test when undone by a good delivery from Mark Wood. Labuschagne is already in the book for series honours, so I’m wary to not invest too many eggs in one basket, but the 27-year-old has already made six half-centuries and a hundred from only seven Tests against England. With an average of 95.20 at the SCG, this venue also ticks plenty of boxes for Labuschagne.

Marnus Labuschagne celebrates his century at Adelaide

While he patently rode his luck for his century in the first innings in Adelaide, I thought he played really well in the second innings of that match, just as he did in Brisbane, and to my mind he and Root and have been the best two batsmen on show in the series. CLICK HERE to back LABUSCHAGNE for top Australia batsman with Sky Bet As such, I’ll be rowing in with Labuschagne to top score for Australia again at 3/1 (Betfair), particularly with Steve Smith not looking quite as superhuman as he once did, and Travis Head missing this match due to a positive Covid-19 test. As with Root, I’ll add a Labuschagne century to the staking plan at 5/1. CLICK HERE to back LABUSCHAGNE to make a century with Sky Bet Cummins and fellow pace aces on the prowl Having watched Cummins only claim a share of top Australia first-innings bowler honours in the third Test, despite taking the first three wickets of the match, I must confess to being very tempted to strike the same bet this week. However, the likely return of Josh Hazlewood to the Australian starting XI adds strong competition, while Mitchell Starc appears to be growing with confidence and Nathan Lyon has been feasting on England’s weak lower order. Cummins bowled exceptionally well in Melbourne and could easily have taken five wickets in either innings, but he probably won’t even take the new ball with Hazlewood back in the mix. Sydney tends to spin, too, so Lyon would appear to have plenty in his favour. All things considered, I’m happy to let him run this week, with Root and Labuschagne – the top two ranked Test batsmen in the world – backed to maintain their excellent form from 2021 and begin the New Year in style. Published at 1900 GMT on 02/01/22