PAT CUMMINS will return to lead Australia in the third Ashes Test at the MCG on Boxing Day and should be backed to mark the occasion with another significant performance with the ball. The 28-year-old has enjoyed quite the time of it in the last few months, becoming a father for the first time and then helping Australia claim their maiden T20 World Cup triumph in the UAE, before being thrust into captaincy on the eve of the series following Tim Paine’s shock resignation. Typically, Cummins responded with a brilliant five-wicket haul in the first innings of the opening Test at the Gabba, adding two more in the second innings, before he was forced to sit out last week’s day/night Test in Adelaide having been in close contact with a member of the public who subsequently tested positive for Covid-19. That Australia were able to overcome Cummins’ absence and still dominate that second Test doesn’t reflect well on England and his return to the Australian starting XI on Boxing Day, along with the possibility of a green pitch in Melbourne, could spell further danger for the hosts, who couldn’t handle the number one ranked bowler in the world on a spicy surface in Brisbane. Furthermore, adding uncapped seamer Scott Boland to the squad for the third Test would suggest Australia might not be prepared to rush Josh Hazlewood – a brilliant operator with the new ball in favourable bowling conditions – back from injury, or that Mitchell Starc could be rested for this game following his heavy workload in Adelaide. It might yet be both and, for all Jhye Richardson was impressive last week, Cummins has to be a strong fancy without Hazlewood, Starc, or indeed both, in opposition. CLICK HERE to back Cummins for top Australia bowler with Sky Bet As well as Nathan Lyon bowled in Adelaide, this pitch threatens to offer him less assistance, and I thought England’s resolve to play him predominantly off the back foot in the second innings there suggests they might have stumbled across a workable method to combat the off spinner for the rest of the series. Furthermore, I’m seldom keen to back finger spinners in first-innings bowler markets outside of the subcontinent.

Pat Cummins boasts an excellent record against England

To add more meat to the bones, Cummins’ record at the MCG in most impressive: 21 wickets from four matches at an average of 18.71. Those numbers include a wholehearted display on a flat, placid surface in the 2017/2018 series when Alastair Cook made an unbeaten 244. Cummins took 4-117 in that first innings. The obvious negative is that Cummins missed the second Test and was forced to self-isolate for seven days, meaning he could potentially arrive in Melbourne underdone. On the other hand, he’ll be much fresher than his teammates, who were made to work hard on the final day of the second Test, and will have a couple of days before this match to get back up to speed. I can’t see it being an issue. As such, I expect Cummins to have another good game and maintain his excellent record against England, one that saw him finish the 2019 Ashes series in England as the leading wicket-taker on either side. A price of 5/2 looks very fair, as does the 12/1 on offer for Cummins to claim Man of the Match honours with Ashes glory in the captain's sights. CLICK HERE to back Cummins to be Man of the Match with Sky Bet Playing the Man of the Match market might prove a shrewd strategy for this Test match, one which Australia are a short price to win following two commanding performances so far, and I couldn’t argue with anyone wanting to add MARNUS LABUSCHAGNE to the staking plan along with Cummins. Labuschagne did us a favour when his first-innings century in Adelaide saw him finish as Australia's top runscorer – providing followers of these pages with 9/2 and 11/4 winners – and I see no reason why he won’t continue to score heavily. Much has been made about the good fortune he had when making that century, and it’s certainly true, but you can’t argue with a Test average that now stands at 62.14, nor his return of six fifties and a hundred from only six matches against England. Labuschagne is proving himself every inch a run machine and has become the number one ranked Test batsman in the world this week.

Marnus Labuschagne celebrates his century at the Adelaide Oval

As I said last week, Labuschagne’s first-innings 74 at Brisbane was a masterclass in how to construct a Test innings against high-quality seam bowling in challenging conditions, and I’m struggling to find too many negatives in his efforts in Adelaide, which saw him pick up the Man of the Match award. Having refrained from backing Labuschagne in that market last week, I’ll do so again in hope that he plays second fiddle to Cummings, but the 3/1 on offer for him to top score for Australia again has to be taken as does the 4/1 with Sky Bet for him to make another first-innings century. I’m happy to recommend both once more. CLICK HERE to back Labuschagne for top Australia batsman with Sky Bet

CLICK HERE to back Labuschagne to make a first-innings century with Sky Bet Betting in the top England batsman market is proving less straightforward, with Joe Root patently the best player in the side but still without a Test century Down Under and now coming under fierce criticism for his captaincy. Betfair have pushed him out to 2/1, but I’m happy to leave him alone, with Dawid Malan the obvious alternative. As I’ve argued for a while now, Malan is perfectly suited to Australian conditions and should continue to perform with credit. The tightening of his price reflects that feeling, though, and 4/1 looks about right when considering the aforementioned Lyon – who has caused Malan plenty of problems in the series so far – is sure to be matched up against the England number three if the quicks don’t have much joy early on. I plumped Jos Buttler in Adelaide and was heartened to see him show lots of fight in his valiant second-innings vigil, but the Australians clearly feel they can nick off Buttler early in his innings given he relies on his eyes and hands to drive through the off side. As good as he is, he will remain vulnerable outside off stump and the Australian bowlers have so far been up to the challenge. With Ollie Pope lacking any sort of method against Lyon, he seems likely to miss out at the expense of Jonny Bairstow, who has a big task on his hands having played no First Class cricket since last summer.

Ollie Pope has endured a miserable Ashes tour so far

The continued struggles of England’s opening pair make them equally unappealing so I’ll sit this one out, for all a recall for Dom Bess might tempt me to throw a few quid at him and Mark Wood from numbers eight and nine respectively at huge prices. Both can bat, especially Bess, and another top-order collapse from England might mean 30 or 40 takes this market. Chris Woakes top-scored in England’s second innings in Adelaide with 44. The series itself looks one for submarkets alone now following England’s limp offerings in both Brisbane and Adelaide. Poor decisions on and off the field have hurt England badly, while some wild criticism of England’s bowlers from Root would have been better directed at the battling line-up, including the captain himself who is in the form of his life right now but continues to show poor judgement outside off stump in these conditions. I remain convinced that Australia are a good side but no better than that, even at home, yet while England continue to make basis errors in selection, with their catching and with the bat, it’s impossible to see them working their way back into the series. What this England side does have is plenty of potential, and in winning a Test match in India last winter, and against the same opposition at home last summer, they have proven themselves capable of beating the very best. Doing it consistently is what has been beyond them. As such, I wouldn’t be surprised to see England win a Test on this tour – be it this week or in the New Year – but, in all likelihood, they have left themselves with too much to do and one senses that this confident Australia team is smelling blood and circling for the kill. It will take something special if England are to turn things around now. Published at 1530 GMT on 22/12/21