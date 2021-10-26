Bangladesh must face up to the might of England in the T20 World Cup on Wednesday – Richard Mann previews the action.

Cricket tips: Bangladesh v England, October 27 2pts Jos Buttler top England batsman at 11/4 (Sporting Index) 1pt Afif Hossain top Bangladesh batsman at 14/1 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

England brushed aside the West Indies in emphatic fashion on Saturday, rolling over the defending champions for only 55 before completing a swift run chase that ensures they already boast an enviable net run-rate. Moeen Ali set up the win with two early wickets and when Adil Rashid picked up four of his own, the match was over as a contest as Jos Buttler did the rest to remind everyone just why the 50-over world champions will be a force to be reckoned with in the UAE. Bangladesh will be hopeful their strong spin attack will give England more to fear, but they were unable to defend 171 against Sri Lanka at the weekend and, as ever, will be need Shakib Al Hasan to produce his magic if they are to be competitive here. With Bangladesh having needed to qualify for the Super 12s, Shakib now has 11 wickets from four matches at this World Cup, while he continues to impress with the bat along with fellow veterans Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah.

Shakib Al Hasan has already been among the wickets at the T20 World Cup

Those familiar faces should keep England honest, but keep a close eye on AFIF HOSSAIN who hasn’t had much time to make his mark in this World Cup so far, but has given sign of his talents against Australia and New Zealand in the last six months. If England can make early inroads, Hossain might just be a live player in the TOP BANGLADESH BATSMAN market and is worth a small bet at 14/1. CLICK HERE TO BACK HOSSAIN WITH SKY BET For England, I have no qualms in rowing in again with the aforementioned JOS BUTTLER who kept his cool when his side lost four wickets in pursuit of a paltry score against the West Indies, top scoring with an unbeaten 24 and once again confirming his ability to make runs on these pitches. I’m not yet convinced that Jason Roy will be able to consistently do the same, similarly David Malan, while number four in the England order puts the excellent Jonny Bairstow at an immediate disadvantage. Even with the prevailing toss bias for the chaser, England and Buttler should have too many guns for Bangladesh and I advise taking the Lancashire man for TOP ENGLAND BATSMAN honours at 11/4. CLICK HERE TO BACK BUTTLER WITH SKY BET Buttler was a selection in the Man of the Match market at the weekend, but it has been noticeable just how many times bowlers having been picking up the award at this World Cup. Batsmen have so often been favoured in this market in the past, but 1-14 was enough for Anrich Nortje to pick up the gong as South Africa beat the West Indies on Tuesday and that has been a running theme for the tournament.

Mark Wood would bring express pace to the England attack

Were Mark Wood confirmed to be back in England's starting XI for this one, the Durham speedster would be worth a second look at 20/1 given his extra pace could cause problems for the Bangladesh top order. After missing Saturday's match through injury, I don't expect England to rush him back, but he will be one to keep an eye on going forward. For now though, it can continue to pay to focus on what we know for sure: that Buttler is the man most likely to top score for a side who should win this convincingly. Published at 1615 BST on 26/10/21