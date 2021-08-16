Woakes is one of five players pulling double duty this winter, joining Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan and Mark Wood in both squads.

Head coach Chris Silverwood and his management team are also planning for two very different campaigns, while bosses at the England and Wales Cricket Board are still in negotiation over the finer details of the trip with their Australian counterparts.

But Woakes, who came out of quarantine to join the non-IPL contingent in a first training session in Oman on Tuesday, made it clear that a global tournament should not be playing second fiddle to obsession over the urn.

“It’s exciting that there is an Ashes series around the corner…but there is a small thing of the World Cup first, so obviously I have my eyes firmly on that,” he said.

“We have a T20 World Cup to focus on and prep for and as soon as that is done and dusted our attention will shift. We have no choice, you don’t want to get to the end of a World Cup and think ‘I wasn’t fully engaged’.

“We have to give this our full attention – what is going on with the Ashes is on the back burner and with the people who are making the decisions, kind of dealing with that on our behalf. You can’t get too fixated on that.

“It is important we focus on the here and now. It is a great opportunity to win some silverware for your country. The Ashes stuff will have to be parked.”