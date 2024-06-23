Chris Jordan takes hat-trick as England thrash USA to reach T20 World Cup semi-finals

Jordan, a born and bred Bajan who went to school with popstar Rihanna just a 10-minute drive away from the Kensington Oval, brought the house down at his old stomping ground as he recorded the first ever T20 hat-trick for the England men’s team.

His efforts opened the door for the reigning champions to take their fate into their own hands, with openers Jos Buttler and Phil Salt sealing the deal amid a flurry of sixes as they chased down 116 in just 9.4 overs.

Their thunderous 10-wicket win guaranteed the holders would make the final four, rendering them safe from the vagaries of net run-rate calculations and the outcome of the late match between South Africa and the West Indies.

But despite Buttler’s best efforts – and his staggering knock of 83 not out from just 38 balls was a remarkable attempt to steal the limelight – the match will be remembered for Jordan’s four wickets in five balls in a brilliant 19th over.

Starting with former New Zealand international Corey Anderson before rounding up Ali Khan, Nosthush Kenjige and Saurabh Netravalkar in successive balls. His ruthless haul reduced the USA from 115 for five to 115 all out in the blink of an eye, with the 35-year-old also claiming a fine catch off the last ball of the Sam Curran over before his heroics.

That left England with a clear path into the final four – knowing victory in 17.4 overs would make them safe regardless of events elsewhere.

Buttler showed his intent early on with an outrageous 104-metre bomb that landed on the roof of the Worrell, Weekes and Walcott Stand, and that was just a taste of what was to come from England’s captain.

He smashed seven sixes in total, including five in a row – separated only by a wide – off the punchdrunk Harmeet Singh, as well as six fours in a blistering assault.