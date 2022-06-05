Stokes was watching from the balcony as his predecessor Joe Root smashed the winning boundary on the fourth morning of the first LV= Insurance Test at Lord’s.

It gave Stokes success at the first attempt, lifting some of the clouds that had collected around a side who had won just once in their previous 10 attempts.

It was perhaps fitting that Root did most to deliver the result with an outstanding knock of 115 not out forming the spine of the chase as England hunted down a target of 277 with five wickets to spare.

The pair have been close friends since their teenage years and formed an inseparable bond during Root’s tenure, with Stokes serving as both deputy and dressing room leader.

“Winning games is always special, particularly for England, and this was a great day. It was fantastic for me to see a very close friend walk off after leading the team to victory,” he said.

“Joe and I are very close, we’re not just work colleagues. To see him walk off there, leading the team to victory, seeing the emotion of pure joy and happiness to win a game for England in his first game after stepping down as captain was amazing.

“There is never any doubt of Joe stepping up on the big occasions.”

There was mutual appreciation from Root, whose 26th career century saw him join Sir Alastair Cook in an exclusive group of just two Englishman to pass 10,000 Test runs.