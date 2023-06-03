Stokes declared with England on 524 for four on day two to ensure he was not required with the bat and after struggling with his left knee since it flared up during the New Zealand series in February, he did not bowl on the first day or day three of this one-off Test either.

England’s captain had not made any contribution to the scorecard until he caught Curtis Campher off Joe Root during Saturday’s morning session, but the grimace on his face and subsequent hobble to join his team-mates in celebration sent alarm bells ringing ahead of the Ashes opener on June 16.

But Stokes revealed: “I bowled this morning (in the nets) for the first time in four weeks and I felt really good. I was real happy with how I bowled.

“I bowled for about 20 minutes and I got through that really well. Obviously I have got time to build up before I push back into flat out but I just landed quite awkwardly when I took that catch.

“I didn’t quite see it so had to adjust myself and landed on my left leg. It twisted in a really strange way but it was fine, I just don’t know what really happened.

“It was one of those things, but I am 32 tomorrow so that probably explains it.

“Matty Potts sent me a screenshot this morning saying I was on track from 1931 to be the first captain not to score a run, take a wicket or take a catch and that was my team talk this morning.

“Unfortunately one came straight to me. It is another record we’re looking to break!”