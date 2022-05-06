Worcestershire skipper Brett D'Oliveira eventually dismissed Stokes for 161 off just 88 balls, with a record 17 sixes, the most in an English first-class game.

Stokes hit off spinner Josh Baker for five sixes in a row before the last ball of the over came up short and went for four, those 34 runs helping Stokes to a 64-ball century – the fastest in Durham's history at first-class level.

Stokes is making his first appearance in this season’s LV= Insurance County Championship following a knee injury in the tour of the West Indies.

He walked to the crease with Durham in the ascendancy on 360 for four on the second morning of their clash against Worcestershire and a boundary barrage from Stokes further strengthened their position.

The left-hander took just 47 balls to reach his half-century but went into overdrive thereafter, taking down teenage slow left-armer Baker, who leaked 30 runs in the first five deliveries of an over.

Stokes raised his bat to get to three figures after the fifth six – and 10th of his innings – but Baker was spared from joining an unwanted club after conceding a four from the final delivery of the over.

It's less than a week since ECB managing director Rob Key named Stokes as the new England Test captain, replacing his friend Joe Root.

“I am honoured to be given the chance to lead the England Test team. This is a real privilege and I’m excited about getting started this summer,” he said.

“I want to thank Joe for everything he has done for English cricket and for always being a great ambassador for the sport all across the world. He has been a massive part of my development as a leader in the dressing room and he will continue to be a key ally for me in this role.”

'What England need from Stokes this summer is runs'

Earlier this week, Sporting Life cricket expert Richard Mann had his say on Stokes' appointment and the immediate future of the England Test side, ahead of a busy summer.

