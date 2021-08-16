Ben Stokes handed England a major boost as he was added to their Ashes squad after declaring his readiness to return to competitive cricket following an extended break.

England’s talismanic all-rounder missed the summer’s marquee Test series against India and is absent from the ongoing T20 World Cup, prioritising his mental health and to allow a fractured left index finger to fully recover. Stokes initially suffered the injury in April at the Indian Premier League but, despite surgery, he was still in lingering discomfort, which was a factor in him abandoning a comeback towards the back end of July. However, he had a second operation to remove two screws and scar tissue earlier this month and fuelled speculation of being primed to face Australia this winter by filming himself enthusiastically batting and bowling in the nets.

Having been given the all-clear by his consultant and the England and Wales Cricket Board’s medical team, Stokes has given captain Joe Root and head coach Chris Silverwood a welcome fillip after it was announced he will head Down Under alongside the Test specialists and supplementary Lions party on November 4. “I had a break to prioritise my mental wellbeing and I got my finger sorted,” Stokes said. “I am looking forward to seeing my mates and being on the field with them. I’m ready for Australia.” Stokes was England’s leading run-scorer in the 2019 series between the teams, with 441 runs at an average of 55.12, including an unforgettable unbeaten century that helped Root’s side to a highly improbable victory at Headingley. England’s plans for Australia have already taken a knock as Jofra Archer and Olly Stone will definitely miss out through injury, although Silverwood made it clear they were not putting pressure on Stokes about a comeback. Shortly afterwards, Stokes – who missed the 2017-18 series against Australia because of his involvement in a melee outside a Bristol nightclub – posted a picture of himself gripping a bat properly for the first time in six months.

It couldn't be Stokes week without this innings could it 😉 pic.twitter.com/IeIruCygdz — England Cricket (@englandcricket) April 17, 2020