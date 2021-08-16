Australia won the toss and elected to bowl - Australia won by 5 wickets

Australia made a winning start in the opening Super 12 game of the T20 World Cup as they defeated South Africa by five wickets.

However, Aaron Finch’s team made hard work of chasing 119, until Marcus Stoinis and Matthew Wade shared an unbroken 40 to take them to victory with two balls to spare.

Steve Smith had earlier made 35 from 34 balls, after Australia had slipped to 38 for three in Abu Dhabi.

South Africa, put in by their opponents, made 118 for nine. Aiden Markram top-scored with 40 and Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa and Mitchell Starc all took two wickets.