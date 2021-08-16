Scorecard, report and reaction from Australia's T20 World Cup win over South Africa.
Australia: 121-5 (Smith 35; Nortje 2-21)
South Africa: 118-9 (Markram 40; Zampa 2-21)
Australia won the toss and elected to bowl - Australia won by 5 wickets
Australia made a winning start in the opening Super 12 game of the T20 World Cup as they defeated South Africa by five wickets.
However, Aaron Finch’s team made hard work of chasing 119, until Marcus Stoinis and Matthew Wade shared an unbroken 40 to take them to victory with two balls to spare.
Steve Smith had earlier made 35 from 34 balls, after Australia had slipped to 38 for three in Abu Dhabi.
South Africa, put in by their opponents, made 118 for nine. Aiden Markram top-scored with 40 and Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa and Mitchell Starc all took two wickets.
Australia excelled with the ball, with Hazlewood’s accuracy bringing him the wickets of Rassie Van Der Dussen and Quinton de Kock after Glenn Maxwell had accounted for Temba Bavuma.
Pat Cummins conceded just 17 runs while leg-spinner Adam Zampa was also economical in going for just 21. It was the latter who broke South Africa’s resilience with the wickets of David Miller and Dwaine Pretorius in the same over.
Australia lost Aaron Finch and David Warner in the powerplay, before Mitch Marsh fell just after. Smith and Glenn Maxwell put on 42 for the fourth wicket but both fell in the space of three balls to leave Justin Langer’s side 81 for five with less than four overs remaining.
Stoinis and Wade took a few balls to get themselves in, which left Australia needing 36 from four overs, but five boundaries saw them over the line.