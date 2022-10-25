Australia recovered from their opening-day humiliation at the hands of New Zealand to get their T20 World Cup campaign back on track, beating Sri Lanka by seven wickets.
Pathum Nissanka's 40 carried Sri Lanka to a competitive 157/6 but despite a slow start, Australia had no trouble meeting the target, doing so with seven wickets and three-and-a-half overs to spare.
Marcus Stoinis did the brunt of the damage with the bat, accelerating to an unbeaten 59 off just 18 balls as Aaron Finch anchored the innings with his unbeaten 31 coming off 42 having opened the batting.
A back-to-form Stoinis hit 10 boundaries, six of them flying the rope for maximum runs, with leg spinner Wanindu Hasaranga sent away for 53 runs off just three overs at almost three a ball.
It was the second fastest half-century in T20 World Cup history and the fastest by an Australian as Stoinis produced the goods for a side in need of a star performance.
