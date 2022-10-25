Pathum Nissanka's 40 carried Sri Lanka to a competitive 157/6 but despite a slow start, Australia had no trouble meeting the target, doing so with seven wickets and three-and-a-half overs to spare.

Marcus Stoinis did the brunt of the damage with the bat, accelerating to an unbeaten 59 off just 18 balls as Aaron Finch anchored the innings with his unbeaten 31 coming off 42 having opened the batting.