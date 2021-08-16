Having controversially rested their only genuine 90mph bowler, Mark Wood, and dropped spinner Jack Leach following his tough time in Brisbane, the tourists laboured for minimal reward as David Warner made 95 and Marnus Labuschagne finished not out for the same score.

James Anderson, Stuart Broad and Chris Woakes were all part of the attack that was deemed too similar and too one-paced on England’s last tour Down Under, when they lost 4-0, but the trio were reunited for this day-night clash alongside a fourth fast-medium seamer in Ollie Robinson.

Ben Stokes rounded off the pace attack and captain Joe Root chipped in with 11 overs of off-breaks in Leach’s absence, but there was a nagging sense of familiarity about England’s inability to crack open a good batting pitch.

Thorpe was bullish when asked about the team selection, insisting: “We picked the right team for this match. They might all be right-arm bowlers but they are all slightly different style.

“Australia have won the first day. We’d have loved to have more wickets down at the end of the day but the run-rate didn’t go too far.

“We tried a couple of different things, with Ben Stokes going shorter, which unsettled them.

“I don’t think our plans were too bad throughout the day. If we’d bowled poorly, we’d have gone for more, a lot more.

“So it’s not a case of feeling sorry for ourselves when we come in again. We’ve got to roll our sleeves up and show some fight.”