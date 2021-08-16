Robinson was the standout performer for his side at The Gabba, taking three for 48 to confirm credentials as serious Test performer, but his best efforts were not enough to turn the tables on a game that may already have slipped through the tourists’ fingers.

Australia were 196 ahead at stumps, racking up 343 for seven on the back of Travis Head’s 85-ball century, David Warner’s fortunate 94 and a typically assured knock of 74 from Marnus Labuschagne.

For an England side who mustered a top score of 39 by Jos Buttler on Wednesday, it was a sapping experience in the Queensland heat.

Warner had three lives – bowled by a Stokes no-ball, dropped by Rory Burns at slip and spared a run-out by Haseeb Hameed’s close range miss. Worse yet, totemic all-rounder Stokes jarred his left knee midway through the day and was only able to offer half-measures with ball in hand after his initial flurry. He will be assessed overnight by medics.

“It’s always tough when a seamer goes down, especially in these conditions,” Robinson said.

“He (Stokes) has got something that not all of us have – he’s got that pace and bounce – so it hurts us a little bit. The other boys took the slack and I thought it was a good effort in the end.

“It was a warm one. They were tough conditions for us but the boys toiled hard. There were some missed opportunities and on another day we could have them four down early.”