England captain Ben Stokes
England captain Ben Stokes

Ashes latest from Pat Cummins and Ben Stokes ahead of the third Test at Headingley

By Sporting Life
15:15 · WED July 05, 2023

Ben Stokes: “I’m not going to lie, last week took it out of me and a big part of what I had to think about was what would be the best team if I didn’t bowl a ball. That was a huge part of my thinking [in selection].

“It’s pretty simple for us to be honest. A player like Brooky [Harry Brook], it feels like he can slot in any position.

“We feel Brooky is a type of player who can just take responsibility and crack on with it. We want to keep Joe (Root) at number four, he’s a remarkable player.”

“We were very open and honest and clear with each other before the series started that it’s going to be very tough to ask the bowlers to play every game this summer.

“It’s a good chance for Jimmy [James Anderson] to have a rest up and then get ready for to charge in from the James Anderson End at Old Trafford next week.

“It’s great to have Woody fit. He’s firing and really ready to go this week and we’re looking forward to seeing him get going.”

Third Test preview

Steve Smith chalked up another century at Lord's

Pat Cummins: “It doesn’t really bother me [Jonny Bairstow controversy]. I think the way our team have conducted themselves over the last couple of years has been flawless.

“There’s issues that come up every Ashes series where you have the same opinions – English fans think one thing, Australian fans think the opposite.

“I 100 per cent think the spirit of cricket is a real thing. At times there’s nuance to it, and everyone might see it a little bit differently. Which is fine, that’s part of it.

“But absolutely I think it’s one of the beauties of our sport. I think our players were outstanding in that regard. We’ve all moved on. The team did nothing wrong so we’re all comfortable.”

The Ultimate Betting Guide to the 3rd Ashes Test with Ian Bell | Cricket...Only Bettor | Episode 201

More Ashes content:

