Ashes latest from Pat Cummins and Ben Stokes ahead of the third Test at Headingley

Ben Stokes: “I’m not going to lie, last week took it out of me and a big part of what I had to think about was what would be the best team if I didn’t bowl a ball. That was a huge part of my thinking [in selection].

“It’s pretty simple for us to be honest. A player like Brooky [Harry Brook], it feels like he can slot in any position.

“We feel Brooky is a type of player who can just take responsibility and crack on with it. We want to keep Joe (Root) at number four, he’s a remarkable player.”

“We were very open and honest and clear with each other before the series started that it’s going to be very tough to ask the bowlers to play every game this summer.

“It’s a good chance for Jimmy [James Anderson] to have a rest up and then get ready for to charge in from the James Anderson End at Old Trafford next week.

“It’s great to have Woody fit. He’s firing and really ready to go this week and we’re looking forward to seeing him get going.”