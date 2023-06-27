Get the key quotes from both captains ahead of the second Ashes Test which starts at Lord's on Wednesday morning.

Australia captain Pat Cummins has sent a warning to England by predicting a “big week” from star batters Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne at Lord’s. Smith and Labuschagne suffered rare failures in both innings of the Ashes opener at Edgbaston, but it failed to stop the tourists securing a thrilling two-wicket win to move 1-0 up in the series. “I don’t think we played the complete game last week by a long shot," Cummins said. "I think that is one of the most pleasing things that we weren’t at our best but still managed to get over the line. That is not always going to be the case. "History would suggest Marnus and Smithy rarely miss out, so I am expecting a big week from them."

Worcestershire seamer Josh Tongue is preferred in place of Moeen Ali for England, who had been an injury doubt following trouble with a burst blister on his right index finger in the series opener at Edgbaston. While Moeen’s injury has recovered well, England will rely on the part-time off-breaks of Joe Root at the home of cricket if they want some variation to their four seamers. Australia will make no such choice and their frontline spinner Nathan Lyon is preparing to play the 100th consecutive Test of his career with another milestone of reaching 500 wickets also in sight. Cummins added: “I think it’s a testament not only to how good Nathan is in terms of longevity and fitness and form, but to be able to play 100 Tests means you are getting picked in all conditions. “I know at the start of his career you talked about four quicks at the Gabba, but he is just so valuable to our team I couldn’t imagine a side without Nath in there.

“I’ve seen they have gone with four quicks, which is probably as we expected after seeing Moeen’s injury last week, but I feel really lucky we’ve got Nathan. “Hundredth consecutive Test match, (potentially) 500 Test wickets, it’s incredible all the milestones he keeps ticking off. This is a really special place in cricket but for Australia as well. We’ve had some success at this ground in recent years so yeah, a big one for the memory bank.” England captain Ben Stokes admitted he would have liked to call on Mark Wood, one of the fastest bowlers in the world, to freshen up the attack but the Durham quick has not played red-ball cricket since December and there were worries over his readiness to fire over the course of five days. “With how Mo’s finger was last week – it’s actually recovered really well – but we just thought we would get more out of our fourth bowler being Josh Tongue this week,” Stokes explained. “We wanted to play Mark Wood. We felt that he could definitely start the game, but with conversations we felt the extra week of build-up and getting his loads up would give him a better chance and an opportunity to play a full part from Leeds (the third Test at Headingley) onwards.

