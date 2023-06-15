Get the key quotes from both captains ahead of the first Ashes Test which starts at Edgbaston on Friday morning.
England captain Ben Stokes: "When you say Broad, Robinson, Anderson, it’s a pretty good three guys to say they’re in your starting XI.
"Broady’s record against Australia is incredible and it’s very hard to look past someone like that in the opening game of such a big series.
"I think what the Ashes brings, it’s just so hard to look past someone like that, it’s so hard to look past Jimmy and Robbo, who was incredible over the last year in all conditions. I’m very happy with the team we have.”
Asked if Broad's record against Davy Warner was a factor in his selection, Stokes added: "I’d be lying if I said no."
The condition of Stokes’ left knee has been a hot topic for several months but the all-rounder has steadily built up his participation in training in the last 72 hours.
He added: "The last three days have been really good for my confidence. I’ve bowled every day so far and been able to run in with more intensity day by day, so I’ve got myself in a real good place to be able to bowl."
Australia captain Pat Cummins: "I don’t think Warner is overly surprised," Cummins said of England’s decision to select Broad ahead of Mark Wood.
"I’m sure he’s thought about it a lot over the last four years, hoping to get another another crack at it.
"There’s no huge surprises, you kind of plan for everyone anyway, so it doesn’t matter.
"Davey, I know will have all his plans in place. I’m sure you’ll see a bit more of an aggressive Davey than perhaps in 2019 and he’s itching to get out there and have another chance at it."
While admitting Australia have chosen their side, Cummins was tight-lipped about who they have settled on and was far more forthcoming about pointing out his team are less voluble than their predecessors.
"Over the last couple of years our team has been pretty chilled out there," Cummins said. "We’re quite a confident bunch but we’re not overly loud or in your face.
"I’m sure there’s going to be emotion at times but I’d be surprised if that bubbled over like maybe it has in the past. We’ve got so many English mates, us Aussies, and all the English have Aussie mates."
While Cummins recognises anticipation for these five Tests is approaching fever pitch, he claimed he is not distracted by England’s philosophy having led Australia to four wins in their last six series.
"We’re pumped that it’s here," Cummins said. "This one in particular seems like it’s just got a little bit more on it, the whole cricketing world stops for a month to put their attention on this series.
“We’ve been amazing over the last 20 Test matches. And I think you’ve seen a pretty similar style in the way we’ve played, so we don’t want to lose sight of that."
