Get the key quotes from both captains ahead of the first Ashes Test which starts at Edgbaston on Friday morning.

England captain Ben Stokes: "When you say Broad, Robinson, Anderson, it’s a pretty good three guys to say they’re in your starting XI. "Broady’s record against Australia is incredible and it’s very hard to look past someone like that in the opening game of such a big series. "I think what the Ashes brings, it’s just so hard to look past someone like that, it’s so hard to look past Jimmy and Robbo, who was incredible over the last year in all conditions. I’m very happy with the team we have.” Asked if Broad's record against Davy Warner was a factor in his selection, Stokes added: "I’d be lying if I said no." The condition of Stokes’ left knee has been a hot topic for several months but the all-rounder has steadily built up his participation in training in the last 72 hours. He added: "The last three days have been really good for my confidence. I’ve bowled every day so far and been able to run in with more intensity day by day, so I’ve got myself in a real good place to be able to bowl."