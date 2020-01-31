South Africa v England: Jofra Archer ruled out of second test with elbow injury

Opening batsman Rory Burns is set to fly home after injuring ankle ligaments during a football warm-up on the eve of the match, and the tourists will now be without their fastest bowler in Cape Town.

Archer experienced pain in his right elbow following the 107-run defeat in Centurion and will now be sent for further assessment as England seek to assess the nature of the problem.

A statement from the England and Wales Cricket Board on Archer read: "He is not fit to play, suffering with a right elbow injury.

"He will not be at the ground today and will have a second scan to determine the extent of the injury."