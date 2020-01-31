South Africa v England: Jofra Archer ruled out of second test with elbow injury

England had more bad news on the morning of the second Test against South Africa, with paceman Jofra Archer ruled out due to an elbow injury.
Opening batsman Rory Burns is set to fly home after injuring ankle ligaments during a football warm-up on the eve of the match, and the tourists will now be without their fastest bowler in Cape Town.
Archer experienced pain in his right elbow following the 107-run defeat in Centurion and will now be sent for further assessment as England seek to assess the nature of the problem.
A statement from the England and Wales Cricket Board on Archer read: "He is not fit to play, suffering with a right elbow injury.
"He will not be at the ground today and will have a second scan to determine the extent of the injury."