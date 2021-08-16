He said: “I’m 34 now and I want to play for as long as I can and I just want to enjoy my cricket.

He took 195 Test wickets including five five-wicket hauls and scored five Test-match centuries during his career.

Moeen revealed that he found it hard to concentrate after being recalled to the England side for the recent series against India.

“Test cricket is amazing, when you’re having a good day it’s better than any other format by far, it’s more rewarding and you feel like you’ve really earnt it.

“I will miss just walking out there with the lads, playing against best in the world with that feeling of nerves but also from a bowling point of view, knowing with my best ball I could get anyone out.

“I’ve enjoyed Test cricket but that intensity can be too much sometimes and I feel like I’ve done enough of it and I’m happy and content with how I’ve done.”

Moeen made his Test debut in 2014 against Sri Lanka and went on to represent England 64 times.

He exceeded his expectations with the ball, but there is a nagging regret over his achievements with the bat.

“I do feel like my batting was a little bit wasted,” he told espncricinfo.com. “I could have done better than I’ve done. I feel like I could have scored more Test hundreds, for sure. I could have scored a lot more runs.”