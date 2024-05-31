Adil Rashid believes England are well placed ahead of T20 World Cup defence

England’s preparations for the tournament in the Caribbean, which they begin on Tuesday against Scotland, had been affected by washouts in Leeds and Cardiff.

Jofra Archer had marked his eagerly-anticipated international comeback in between those abandonments with a two-wicket display in a 23-run victory at Edgbaston and was joined in the line-up by Mark Wood in south London.

The speed merchants impressed in the capital with Wood able to clock 96mph from his fourth ball before he bounced out Azam Khan and Naseem Shah with wicket deliveries.

Archer, meanwhile, continued his comeback after a string of right elbow issues with the key scalp of Babar Azam for 36, which ultimately sparked a Pakistan collapse from 59 without loss to 157 all out after Rashid claimed two for 27.

The result was never in doubt once Jos Buttler (39) and Phil Salt (45) cracked 82 at the top of the order before Jonny Bairstow steered England home with 27 balls to spare after he smashed three sixes in a 16-ball innings of 28 not out.

England fly out to the Caribbean on Friday morning eager to defend the T20 crown they won in Australia in 2022, especially after a dismal bid to retain their 50-over title in last year’s World Cup in India.

“We feel confident and we’re positive,” Rashid insisted.

“It is different conditions and obvious playing in a tournament there is different pressure as well, but we’re in a good place.

“Hopefully we go out there, stick to our guns, stick to the positivity we have and hopefully we can go a long way.”