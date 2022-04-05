Puerto Rican great Felix ‘Tito’ Trinidad was a welterweight superstar when Ugas was growing up, and handed then P4P king Oscar De La Hoya his first defeat in their 1999 superfight in Las Vegas.

The 35-year-old Ugas (27-4) looks to produce a win of similar quality when he locks horns with Errol Spence Jr (27-0) at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Ugas comes into the bout as WBA welterweight champion after that upset of the great Manny Pacquiao last August, and Trinidad has given the Cuban star what he believes is the blueprint for success on April 16.

Trinidad on Ugas

‘Tito’ said: “When I watched the Manny Pacquiao fight, I watched Ugas represent Cuba in an amazing way. I believe that Ugas can emulate what he did against Pacquiao in the fight against Spence. His speed and precision is going to wow the crowd in this fight.

“This is going to be a fight of a champion against a champion. When I fought De La Hoya, I knew that I had to go all out and couldn’t leave anything in the tank. I believe in Ugas and I believe he’s going to make us all proud.

“Errol is a rangy, tall southpaw. Instead of trying to go up against their right hand, I wanted to let a southpaw throw their biggest shot and dodge it, so that I could deliver my most powerful shot. I’d tell Ugas to let Spence throw that left hand and dodge it.”

Trinidad believes there are similarities between him and Ugas - namely that their best qualities are ones which can make a huge difference come fight night.

“Ugas’ best attributes are the ones that are most similar to mine. It’s the conditioning and the mentality. He brings what he works on in training and uses it in the fight so well. He brings that preparation into the ring just like I used to. It makes me believe in him and I know that he’s going to do well.

“I would tell Ugas to stay close and be on offense. Don’t let Spence come to you instead. The jab with the right and uppercut with the left is the best combination that will work for you.”

As Ugas prepares for the biggest boxing test of his life, he recalled the hardships he has already been through to get to this place. Hardships most of us can only imagine.

Ugas remembers hardship

“I had to leave Cuba on a speedboat, never knowing if I’d see my family again. I didn’t see them for almost a decade. I had to overcome everything alone. Not only professionally, but personally I had a lot to overcome,” explained Ugas.

“I’m a competitor, I would have put my best foot forward in any decade. I would have loved to fight Trinidad and the other fighters of his era. I could have won, I could have lost, but I would have loved to face those challenges.

“This is such a dream come true to be here talking with one of my idols in Felix Trinidad. It’s truly amazing. I’m very thankful to be in this position.”

Spence puts his WBC and IBF belts on the line in the big unification showdown, and the winner could face WBO champ Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford for all the marbles at 147lbs.