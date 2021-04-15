Anthony Yarde ready to get back on track with Emin Atra test

Yarde (now 20-2 with 19 wins inside distance) dropped a split decision to Commonwealth champion Lyndon Arthur last December.

His promoter Frank Warren is hoping Yarde will get a shot at revenge against Arthur later in the year, but first he must get past Atra (17-0 with 12 KOs) at the York Hall, live on BT Sport.

The 29-year-old is keen to get back to winning ways, and can’t wait to banish the memories of the past few months.

Yarde Rollercoaster ride

He said: “It has been a bit of a rollercoaster personal and business wise, but I am getting back and right now I feel very good. Things are going well.

“I wanted the rematch with Lyndon immediately, but it didn’t work out that way. There is still a rematch clause, but for now I need to stay active.

“I have myself time to sit back, analyse and look through everything that has happened. It is about re-assessing everything and getting myself back out there.”

The defeat by Arthur still irritates Anthony - he remains utterly convinced he won the bout.

Arthur defeat still painful

“I have watched the Lyndon fight five times,” he explained.

“I still have myself winning, but a lot closer than when I was actually in the ring. I am inexperienced but that has taught me my method in boxing is to knock people out and not prove I can go rounds.

“When you’re in there, things seem to be going a certain type of way. I kind of think Lyndon’s response in our exchange after the fight showed us both who he thought won the fight.”

Despite believing he beat Arthur, Yarde admits he has made changes since the defeat. Exactly what, he will not divulge at this stage.

He revealed: “I have changed a lot. I am going to hold back saying what I’ve changed. There are things what have been changed, but I want to lock things in first and make sure I’m happy before I make any announcements.”