Dillian Whyte knocks out Alexander Povetkin in Gibraltar rematch

Whyte was knocked out cold by the Russian in August, having twice had his opponent on the floor only to walk into a ferocious left uppercut which ended the fight in an instant.

There would be no repeat in the rematch, held in front of fans in Gibraltar, as Whyte quickly asserted and consistently rocked his 41-year-old opponent throughout the first three rounds.

Urged by his corner to maintain his guard after unloading on the Russian, Whyte stayed clear of trouble and aggressively picked apart an opponent whose preparation had been interrupted by a bout of coronavirus which reportedly saw him hospitalised.

Povetkin was slow and cumbersome and when Whyte connected with a straight right in the fourth round, he was stunned. Whyte followed with another right, then a thudding left hook, and the fight was over.