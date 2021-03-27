Dillian Whyte knocks out Alexander Povetkin in Gibraltar rematch

Dillian Whyte made no mistake in taking out revenge on Alexander Povetkin in their pay-per-view heavyweight showdown in Gibraltar.
Whyte was knocked out cold by the Russian in August, having twice had his opponent on the floor only to walk into a ferocious left uppercut which ended the fight in an instant.
There would be no repeat in the rematch, held in front of fans in Gibraltar, as Whyte quickly asserted and consistently rocked his 41-year-old opponent throughout the first three rounds.
Urged by his corner to maintain his guard after unloading on the Russian, Whyte stayed clear of trouble and aggressively picked apart an opponent whose preparation had been interrupted by a bout of coronavirus which reportedly saw him hospitalised.
Povetkin was slow and cumbersome and when Whyte connected with a straight right in the fourth round, he was stunned. Whyte followed with another right, then a thudding left hook, and the fight was over.
"I'm just sad I didn't get it finished in the first round," said Whyte. "He's a tough guy, obviously had to be careful.
"I'm ready to run him over again if he wants it again. If he wants a rematch, we'll fight again. I shouldn't have lost first time, just one of those things. All I had to do was be a bit smarter, that's all.
"From the first round I was onto him. I was tempted to just go hell for leather in the first round.
"I still believe I can be world champion, I can beat anyone."
Promoter Eddie Hearn was asked who would be next and suggested a low-key summer fight, potentially in the United States, before something bigger.
"He manhandled Povetkin," he said. "Tonight, his world championship dreams were on the line.
"For me, we called for the Deontay Wilder fight for a long, long time. He actually DM'd (messaged) Dillian Whyte and told him I will never, ever give you that fight.
"And now, he got knocked out, he's calling for a fight with Dillian Whyte. For me, that's a stadium fight, a colossal fight. The ultimate aim has always been for Dillian Whyte to challenge for the world heavyweight title."