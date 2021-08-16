The WBC world heavyweight champion and United fan was not impressed by the performance of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side during the 2-0 defeat to Manchester City and even branded it a more one-sided match that his victory over Deontay Wilder.

He said: "Hi guys, it's Tyson Fury here. After today's defeat from City for Manchester United, it's fair to say that United are taking a worse beating than Deontay Wilder took in all of his fight against me!

"We are absolutely getting smashed out there and I think, partly, it's because the players - no disrespect to any of you - but it doesn't seem to me like you're digging in deep to try to win these games. and his team after they were beaten 2-0 in the Manchester derby this afternoon.

"It seems to me that you're happy to get through them and whatever happens, happens.

"When I fought Wilder and I was on the floor - or against any other man I've ever fought, I never, ever believed I was going to lose the fight.

"I always believed I would come back and win. That's called a winner's mentality. That's something that you guys in the last few games have just not had.

"I think me and Patrice Evra are going to have to come down to training and give you some of that [clenches fist] - give you the hard word what you need. See you all soon, be prepared."