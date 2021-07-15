Josh Warrington and Katie Taylor to headline a huge show in Leeds

Undisputed world lightweight champion Taylor (18-0) meanwhile puts her belts and unbeaten record on the line against IBF mandatory challenger Jennifer Han (18-3-1).

Live on DAZN , Home favourite Warrington (30-1) gets the opportunity to swiftly avenge the first defeat of his professional career - a shocking stoppage loss to Mauricio Lara in London in February.

Josh keen to get back on track

That defeat at the hands of Lara (22-2) scuppered Warrington’s big plans for the remainder of 2021, and now his first aim is to put the record straight and get his career back on track.

“It’s been an up and down period, time for reflection and to reassess myself, he admitted.

"I’ve watched the first fight a dozen times, I’m mentally and physically prepared for Mauricio. It won’t be the same result, I want revenge.

It’s going to be a huge event in Leeds, I can’t wait to get back in there and rewrite the script. It’s nothing personal, just business. September 4th we get back on track to the top.”

While Warrington has revenge in mind, Lara is quietly confident he will prove the February beating he dished out was no fluke.

He said: “I’ve never been much of a talker, I’d rather do my talking in the ring. I'm going for a repeat performance on September 4.

“Hit once, hit twice. Warrington should know that I am coming for him. This is all about pride. This is for Mexico!"

While Warrington vs Lara is a cracking headline act for September 4, the presence of Taylor on the bill adds star power to what should be a special night.

Leeds fan Katie excited by prospect

The Irish fighter can’t wait to get into the ring in front of a full stadium again, after the strange experience of either small or no crowds during the pandemic.

"I'm really excited to defend my titles in front of a live crowd again and especially in Leeds. I grew up as a Leeds United fan, so it's fantastic to see them back in the Premier League and doing so well again.

“My last few fights have effectively been behind closed doors and it's definitely a strange experience so I think to have crowds back again and outdoors in Leeds will make for a very special atmosphere.”

“I'm back in the US in training camp, working hard and focused on putting in another big performance against a tough and experienced opponent on September 4."