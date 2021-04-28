Natasha Jonas meets again with Katie Taylor at the AO Arena in Manchester

The wait is over: Jonas finally gets another shot at Katie

Natasha Jonas finally has the chance to resolve her “unfinished business” with Katie Taylor, nine years on from their Olympic thriller in London.

The 36-year-old Liverpudlian star lost out on points in the quarter-finals to the Irish great, who would go on to win gold at the 2012 Games.

A meeting between the pair as professionals has always seemed inevitable, and on Saturday night Jonas (9-1-1) will challenge for Katie’s world lightweight titles at the AO Arena in Manchester.

Star-studded Manchester card

The huge showdown is just one of the star-studded bouts on a cracking Matchroom bill which is topped by the Dereck Chisora vs Joseph Parker heavyweight clash.

Sky Sports Box Office will air the pay-per-view show in the UK while DAZN will stream the bill in around 200 countries, including the United States.

Jonas came agonisingly close to claiming the world title she has craved for so long when she drew with Terri Harper in a bid for the WBC super-featherweight title last summer.

Now she gets another opportunity, and despite being a 7/2 underdog with Sky Bet (Taylor is a 2/9 favourite), she is confident she can cause a huge upset.

“I’ve finally established myself at world level which is where I always wanted to be,” she said.

"I think I was a bit unlucky that night. I’ve always said I’m not going to keep banging on the door of Terri Harper. I’ve put myself in mandatory positions and I’ll make the fight have to happen again, but I’m not going to wait around and I haven’t done that. Other opportunities have come forward and they’re the ones that I have taken.

“Ever since I turned pro that’s always been the fight that everybody has wanted to see. There were 12,000 people in the arena at the time (at London 2012) and we got the loudest crowd participation - that was the Irish and the Scousers going at it! It was brilliant.

“My amateur coach had been all around watching boxing, some of the biggest fights, and he said he’d never heard an atmosphere like it. It’s a little bit sad that fans won’t be there this time, but it was a spectacle and that’s what we hope to do again.”

Jonas is very clear about the task that awaits her on Saturday night - the biggest one of her career. But it is one she is relishing.

The biggest test of all for Jonas

"All eyes will be on us again and I think both of us will step up to the plate. I know I have to be better than I was last time. Without disrespecting anyone, she’s in a different league to any other opponents before. I’ve fought her before, and I’ll be ready.

“I’ve always wanted to be a world champion, one fight could give me that, and everything else. It’s a huge moment for me and my career. I have to be better than I was before, which I’m prepared to do.

“People say you have these turning points in life. As successful as my amateur career was, I didn’t achieve things that I wanted to. That was the whole point of me coming back and being a pro. There was unfinished business.

“Katie Taylor has been the unfinished business since 2012. To come back and not only beat her and win her titles, to become Undisputed - what more could you ask for as a professional boxer? That’s everything. You’ve done it all within one fight.”

As well as Taylor vs Jonas and Chisora vs Parker, there are more cracking fights in prospect on Saturday night.

WBA light-heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol (17-0, 11 KOs) puts his title on the line against Craig Richards (16-1-1, 9 KOs) and Chris Eubank Jr (29-2, 22 KOs) returns against Marcus Morrison (23-3, 16 KOs).

Belfast's James Tennyson (28-3, 24 KOs) meanwhile faces Mexico's Jovanni Straffon (23-3-1, 16 KOs) for the IBO lightweight title, Preston super-welterweight Scott Fitzgerald (14-0, 9 KOs) makes his long awaited return and lightweight prospect Campbell Hatton (1-0) fights in his home city for the first time as a pro.